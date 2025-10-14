San Antonio prepares for a Barracuda Strike in 2026

We now know the name of the new Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster coming to SeaWorld San Antonio next year.

Barracuda Strike will open in 2026 at the Texas theme park. It's the third B&M family invert in three years for the United Parks group, following Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2024 and Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg earlier this year. Click on those links for our reviews and on-ride videos.

The stats on Barracuda Strike will be similar to Phoenix Rising, with a top speed of 44 mph and a track length about 1,800 feet. The Texas coaster will stand 10 feet taller than the Tampa installation, however, at 90 feet.

