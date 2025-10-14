Universal Studios Hollywood sets holiday, 2026 plans

The holidays begin Monday, November 24 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The California theme park will bring back its Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Super Nintendo World holiday celebrations this year, with the festivities continuing through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that its Mega Movie Summer celebration will return in 2026, joining the previously announced return of the after-hours Universal Fan Fest Nights in the spring.

Next year also will bring the debut of Universal's Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster. The Intamin creation hugs the hillside between Universal's upper and lower lots and will reach a top speed of 72 mph for its spinning Dodge Charger-inspired cars.

As for the holiday celebrations, the Grinchmas Who-bilation will return to Universal Plaza, as will The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show in Hogsmeade. In Super Nintendo World, visitors with Power-Up Bands will be able to collect Holiday Party stamps in December, with a Winter Wonder stamp also available from December 1 through February 28.

Special holiday-themed merchandise and food specials also will be available in participating sections of the park.

