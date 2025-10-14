Mattel theme park in Kansas facing 2031 deadline to open

One of America's proposed new Mattel theme parks might not be open until the next decade.

Originally announced last year for an opening next year, the Mattel Adventure Park in suburban Kansas City now may be looking at an opening sometime in 2030 to 2031.

At least those are the deadlines under a new development agreement approved this week by the Bonner Springs (Kansas) City Council, as reported by local media. The deal requires the developer to start vertical construction by October 2027 with the park substantially completed by October 2030. The Kansas City Mattel Adventure Park must open to the public no later than May 2031 under the deal, which includes $175 million in government bonds to help finance the project.

The developer now has 45 days to start the process to acquire the land for the project.

The first Mattel Adventure Park, in Glendale, Arizona, was supposed to open last year, but missed that deadline. Construction is ongoing for that park, which is part of the VAI Resort complex in that city, also now under construction just south of the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium.

Each park is planned to include two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters from Chance Rides, along with other attractions themed to the toy maker's IP, including a Barbie Beach House.

