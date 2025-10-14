Mattel theme park in Kansas facing 2031 deadline to open

One of America's proposed new Mattel theme parks might not be open until the next decade.
Originally announced last year for an opening next year, the Mattel Adventure Park in suburban Kansas City now may be looking at an opening sometime in 2030 to 2031.
At least those are the deadlines under a new development agreement approved this week by the Bonner Springs (Kansas) City Council, as reported by local media. The deal requires the developer to start vertical construction by October 2027 with the park substantially completed by October 2030. The Kansas City Mattel Adventure Park must open to the public no later than May 2031 under the deal, which includes $175 million in government bonds to help finance the project.
The developer now has 45 days to start the process to acquire the land for the project.
The first Mattel Adventure Park, in Glendale, Arizona, was supposed to open last year, but missed that deadline. Construction is ongoing for that park, which is part of the VAI Resort complex in that city, also now under construction just south of the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium.
Each park is planned to include two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters from Chance Rides, along with other attractions themed to the toy maker's IP, including a Barbie Beach House.
Is this even a destination park? Brian's right, this thing is an identity crisis. It doesn't even know when it'll open.
Does anyone know why this project is stumbling so much? I live near Glendale and since I live in a pretty theme park "dry" place I was looking forward to this. however, it kept on getting pushed back with large annoyance on my part. is there a reason for this?
There was never any chance the Kansas park would open in 2026. IIRC, it wasn't even announced until mid 2024, and that was just when it signed on as part of this development. Assuming it's a near clone of the one in Arizona, once they break ground it could probably be ready to open in 2-3 years, but it sounds like we're at least a year off from that happening at this point.
As for the Arizona project, VAI Resort has experienced delay after delay and doesn't want to open the park until the rest of the resort is ready. However, supposedly their deal with the city stipulates that they have to open the property by the end of 2026, so I'm cautiously optimistic that one will be open by this time next year (it's certainly not opening this year).
I wonder why Mattel wants to put a Park in the Middle of nowhere
I understand Florida - Texas - Cali - But Kansas.
Small population and who wants to travel to Kansas?