Disney picks Hong Kong leader for corporate finance role

The head of Hong Kong Disneyland is moving up to a new corporate role with The Walt Disney Company.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced today that Hong Kong Disneyland President and Managing Director Michael Moriarty will move up to become the next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Disney Experiences.

Disney Experiences is the segment of The Walt Disney Company that oversees the company's theme parks, cruise line and other travel businesses, as well as consumer merchandise.

Moriarty has headed Hong Kong Disneyland for the past five years, following stops in financial roles at Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Imagineering.

"Michael Moriarty brings a deep understanding of our long-term strategy to broaden the reach and impact of Disney Experiences," D'Amaro said. "His global perspective and leadership will help guide us through an exciting chapter of growth, reaching new fans in new places and on new platforms."

During Moriarty's time in Hong Kong, the park recovered from the pandemic with substantial new developments, including the opening of World of Frozen in 2023. The park this year has been celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Moriarty will succeed Kevin Lansberry, who will retire in February 2026, wrapping up a 39-year career with Disney. Moriarty's replacement in Hong Kong will be announced later.

To keep up to date with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)