Universal reveals the lands for its new Kids Resort

Nickelodeon's biggest star will join characters from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Jurassic World in Universal's new theme park, opening in Texas next year.
Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced the line-up of themed lands for its upcoming Universal Kids Resort. The new theme park opens in 2026 in Plano, Texas, just north of Dallas.
Families will enter the Universal Kids Resort through Isle of Curiosity, featuring Gabby's Playhouse.
Walking to the left from the park's entry plaza, guests next will enter TrollsFest.
We have a pretty clear view of the rides here, which include a Zierer roller coaster and two interactive play areas: Poppy's Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl. Beyond that, the next land up will be Shrek's Swamp.
This land will feature two interactive play areas: Shrek's Swamp Rompin' Stomp and Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash. Staying within the Shrek IP, the park's next land is Puss in Boots Del Mar.
We clearly have a waveswinger and a character stage show here. The next land in the park, in the center of Universal Kids Resort, will be Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club.
This one gives us a river rapids ride, themed to the yellow vs. purple minions. That then brings us to Jurassic World Adventure Camp.
Here we have a ropes course, several drop rides, as well as the park's second roller coaster, Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster, from Mack Rides. The land also will include the Lookout Towers play area.
Finally, we conclude our lap around Universal Kids Resort with a stop in Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom.
Get ready for a sprayground here, as families look to beat the Texas summer heat.
"Universal Kids Resort embodies the spirit of igniting thrill that drives everything we create — designed to bring our youngest guests and families together through play, creativity, and beloved characters and stories," Universal Creative President Molly Murphy said. "It's a destination made for kids and, as a regional theme park, brings Universal's signature storytelling to families close to home."
The park will include character meets throughout, as well as sensory gardens for children (and parents) who need to decompress.
"With all the interactive play areas at Universal Kids Resort where kids can explore, discover and create, we're really excited about this being a place for kids to play their way," Universal Creative Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson said. "We're even going to support play with team members who will help kids dream up imaginary worlds with sidewalk chalk or spray themselves silly with water blasters. From blowing bubbles to belly laughs, there will be fun for kids of all ages and interests."
At the front of the park, visitors will find Universal Kids Resort Hotel, a five-story, 300-room hotel with its own pool and play area.
To keep up to date with more Universa; and theme park news - including the official opening date for Universal Kids Resort when it is announced - please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I think this park has been in development for longer than EU has been open, but I agree with Russell. The name of the Minions Rapids is pretty bad. Other than that, it does seem generic and I wonder if it's good enough to fill a whole hotel of guests.
I feel much less confident in this expansion than in Kabletown's other efforts in Orlando, Great Britain and Las Vegas. Folks going to Universal Parks have come to expect a premium experience and I don't think a standard family amusement park of play areas and lightly themed off the shelf rides is going to meet those expectations. Whether or not we see another UKR may come down to perceived value of admission and hotel pricing.
If I could be 8 years old again, I'd be begging to go here! This is considerably more than I imagined it would be. A lot of kids are going to create amazing memories.
Looks fun.
I was hoping this would be Universal's answer to a Legoland style park, but the concept art makes it look a bit more like their version of Sesame Place. It looks to be primarily stock model attractions dressed up with family friendly IP from Universal's catalog rather than the collection of unique, smaller scale interactive experiences I was hoping the park would host. I'm sure the park will still be popular for families with elementary age children, but I'm not sure this is enough to warrant a hotel for a multi-day experience.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This looks to be a much bigger park than I originally anticipated. I had expected something along the lines of Peppa Pig with maybe a handful of flat rides and maybe 1 or 2 "major" attractions, but this looks to be double that with an attraction and IP lineup that would rival what you find at most Legoland parks. This has me pretty intrigued, though I think they could probably use at least 2 or 3 indoor attractions - you'd think they would learn from the issues that Epic continues to face.