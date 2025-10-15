Universal reveals the lands for its new Kids Resort

Nickelodeon's biggest star will join characters from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Jurassic World in Universal's new theme park, opening in Texas next year.

Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced the line-up of themed lands for its upcoming Universal Kids Resort. The new theme park opens in 2026 in Plano, Texas, just north of Dallas.

Families will enter the Universal Kids Resort through Isle of Curiosity, featuring Gabby's Playhouse.



Isle of Curiosity, featuring Gabby's Playhouse. All concept images courtesy Universal

Walking to the left from the park's entry plaza, guests next will enter TrollsFest.



TrollsFest

We have a pretty clear view of the rides here, which include a Zierer roller coaster and two interactive play areas: Poppy's Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl. Beyond that, the next land up will be Shrek's Swamp.



Shrek's Swamp

This land will feature two interactive play areas: Shrek's Swamp Rompin' Stomp and Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash. Staying within the Shrek IP, the park's next land is Puss in Boots Del Mar.



Puss in Boots Del Mar

We clearly have a waveswinger and a character stage show here. The next land in the park, in the center of Universal Kids Resort, will be Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club.



Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

This one gives us a river rapids ride, themed to the yellow vs. purple minions. That then brings us to Jurassic World Adventure Camp.



Jurassic World Adventure Camp

Here we have a ropes course, several drop rides, as well as the park's second roller coaster, Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster, from Mack Rides. The land also will include the Lookout Towers play area.

Finally, we conclude our lap around Universal Kids Resort with a stop in Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom.



SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Get ready for a sprayground here, as families look to beat the Texas summer heat.

"Universal Kids Resort embodies the spirit of igniting thrill that drives everything we create — designed to bring our youngest guests and families together through play, creativity, and beloved characters and stories," Universal Creative President Molly Murphy said. "It's a destination made for kids and, as a regional theme park, brings Universal's signature storytelling to families close to home."

The park will include character meets throughout, as well as sensory gardens for children (and parents) who need to decompress.

"With all the interactive play areas at Universal Kids Resort where kids can explore, discover and create, we're really excited about this being a place for kids to play their way," Universal Creative Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson said. "We're even going to support play with team members who will help kids dream up imaginary worlds with sidewalk chalk or spray themselves silly with water blasters. From blowing bubbles to belly laughs, there will be fun for kids of all ages and interests."

At the front of the park, visitors will find Universal Kids Resort Hotel, a five-story, 300-room hotel with its own pool and play area.

To keep up to date with more Universa; and theme park news - including the official opening date for Universal Kids Resort when it is announced - please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (6)