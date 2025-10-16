New Texas park set to open its Vekoma Tilt coaster

An Austin TV station is reporting that COTAland will open one of its roller coasters for Formula 1 race attendees this weekend. The station posted a POV video of Circuit Breaker, the park's new Vekoma Tilt coaster that will open tomorrow.

The COTAland amusement park is part of the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, which is hosting the F1 United States Grand Prix this weekend.

This is the second Vekoma Tilt to open in the United States this year, following Siren's Curse, which opened at Cedar Point in June. You can read our review and see our POV for that coaster here: Cedar Point tilts the scales with new Siren's Curse.

COTAland is set to open next year, with the Gerstlauer Infinity coaster Palindrome to join Circuit Breaker.

