Universal's Fast and Furious coaster starts testing

Universal's new Fast & Furious roller coaster has run in anger for the first time.

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun test runs for the new roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which will open in 2026.



Photos courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal is concealing the design of the coaster's trains, which will feature a Dodge Charger-inspired look. The individual ride cars will rotate 360 degrees during their run on the 4,100-foot track, creating the effect suggested by the coaster' name, "Hollywood Drift."

The coaster will load from a new garage-inspired structure across from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on the park's Upper Lot. But the coaster itself will fun across the hillside between the Upper and Lower Lots, with an inverted pass over the park's Starway escalator.

With a top speed of 72 mph, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be Universal's fastest roller coaster, taking that honor from Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, which reaches 70 mph.

