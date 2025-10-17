Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Walt Disney World to remove 3D on Ratatouille ride

October 17, 2025, 4:11 PM · Walt Disney World guests won't need 3D glasses on Remy's Ratatouille Adventure anymore, after the ride closes for a short refurbishment next month.

Disney announced today that the EPCOT ride will return on November 14 "with enhanced digital visuals and clearer imagery projected in 2D."

In addition, "Remy's fans will spot new props and lighting enhancements when they are added to the queue and attraction over the next few months."

In August, Disney announced that it would remove 3D projection on the original installation of its Ratatouille dark ride, at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris. Disney also announced that it would add a new "Parisian artist’s studio" scene in the queue for the ride when it reopens next year.

New Remy queue scene
Image courtesy Disneyland Paris. (Do you see a Pixar mascot in here?)

At EPCOT, the 3D version of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will close after November 9.

Replies (7)

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
October 17, 2025 at 4:16 PM

I've done it without 3D in Paris and ... it's not good. This is a huge bummer.

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
October 17, 2025 at 4:19 PM

If an attraction needs to rely on a 3D projection gimmick to be entertaining, that pretty much shows how weak the attraction was in the first place.

kiltedbear
kiltedbear
October 17, 2025 at 5:29 PM

What's interesting is when I went to DLP earlier this year, they already had stopped using the 3D.

HappyHaunt
HappyHaunt
October 17, 2025 at 8:36 PM

I love the attraction, and it maybe my favorite of all the new ones. Love the 3D. I think this is a huge mistake. Not draining the river mistake, but a mistake nonetheless.

fattyackin
fattyackin
October 17, 2025 at 9:12 PM

I personally welcome this news. I found the 3d to be very blurry and distracting. Probably more an indictment of my eyesight than the functionality of the 3d, so I respectfully understand those of you who are bummed. But I do agree with @Robert on this one.

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
October 17, 2025 at 9:33 PM

Between Despicable Me and Skull Island, I’ve yet to experience a ride that was improved without the 3D, so this doesn’t bode well for me at least.

jeremygary
jeremygary
October 18, 2025 at 7:27 AM

I am on the opposite end of the spectrum. I enjoy the attractions (Despicable Me, Skull Island) better without the 3D. I find it a much more enjoyable experience overall. You lose a little depth but pick up a lot of additional detail and clarity. I think clarity being the big one for me. I will admit there is a loss of some immersion because the glasses helped to block out the edges of the screen and limit your field of vision to just the projected area.

At the end of the day, I'm sure this has been a purely cost-cutting decision to remove 3D from these attractions.

