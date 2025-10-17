Walt Disney World to remove 3D on Ratatouille ride

Walt Disney World guests won't need 3D glasses on Remy's Ratatouille Adventure anymore, after the ride closes for a short refurbishment next month.
Disney announced today that the EPCOT ride will return on November 14 "with enhanced digital visuals and clearer imagery projected in 2D."
In addition, "Remy's fans will spot new props and lighting enhancements when they are added to the queue and attraction over the next few months."
In August, Disney announced that it would remove 3D projection on the original installation of its Ratatouille dark ride, at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris. Disney also announced that it would add a new "Parisian artist’s studio" scene in the queue for the ride when it reopens next year.
At EPCOT, the 3D version of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will close after November 9.
If an attraction needs to rely on a 3D projection gimmick to be entertaining, that pretty much shows how weak the attraction was in the first place.
What's interesting is when I went to DLP earlier this year, they already had stopped using the 3D.
I love the attraction, and it maybe my favorite of all the new ones. Love the 3D. I think this is a huge mistake. Not draining the river mistake, but a mistake nonetheless.
I personally welcome this news. I found the 3d to be very blurry and distracting. Probably more an indictment of my eyesight than the functionality of the 3d, so I respectfully understand those of you who are bummed. But I do agree with @Robert on this one.
Between Despicable Me and Skull Island, I’ve yet to experience a ride that was improved without the 3D, so this doesn’t bode well for me at least.
I am on the opposite end of the spectrum. I enjoy the attractions (Despicable Me, Skull Island) better without the 3D. I find it a much more enjoyable experience overall. You lose a little depth but pick up a lot of additional detail and clarity. I think clarity being the big one for me. I will admit there is a loss of some immersion because the glasses helped to block out the edges of the screen and limit your field of vision to just the projected area.
At the end of the day, I'm sure this has been a purely cost-cutting decision to remove 3D from these attractions.
I've done it without 3D in Paris and ... it's not good. This is a huge bummer.