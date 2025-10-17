Walt Disney World to remove 3D on Ratatouille ride

Walt Disney World guests won't need 3D glasses on Remy's Ratatouille Adventure anymore, after the ride closes for a short refurbishment next month.

Disney announced today that the EPCOT ride will return on November 14 "with enhanced digital visuals and clearer imagery projected in 2D."

In addition, "Remy's fans will spot new props and lighting enhancements when they are added to the queue and attraction over the next few months."

In August, Disney announced that it would remove 3D projection on the original installation of its Ratatouille dark ride, at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris. Disney also announced that it would add a new "Parisian artist’s studio" scene in the queue for the ride when it reopens next year.



Image courtesy Disneyland Paris. (Do you see a Pixar mascot in here?)

At EPCOT, the 3D version of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will close after November 9.

