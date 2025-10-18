WinterFest gets a new home in the Bay Area

WinterFest is moving across the Bay in Northern California.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, in Vallejo, California, will host its first-ever WinterFest event this holiday season. WinterFest will be included with regular park admission and run from 2-9pm on select dates starting November 28 and continuing through January 4, 2026.

WinterFest has been the name for the seasonal holiday events at the legacy Cedar Fair parks. In he San Francisco Bay Area, California's Great America, in Santa Clara, has held WinterFest events in the past but announced that it would not host the event this year. California's Great America has been marked for closure at some point after the 2022 sale of the land under the park.

The move of WinterFest across the Bay secures the future of the event in the Bay Area. I believe that this is the first time that a legacy Six Flags parks has announced that it will use the WinterFest branding for its Christmas event rather than Six Flags' traditional Holiday in the Park branding.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's WinterFest will include a nightly tree lighting ceremony, holiday decorations, live entertainment, themed food and beverages, as well as characters such as characters including Jack Frost and The Sugar Plum Fairy.

For more Six Flags and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)