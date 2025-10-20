Disney to debut new Soarin' film for 2026

Disney will bring a new version of its Soarin' flying theater travelogue film to Disneyland and Walt Disney World next year.

Timed for the United States' 250th anniversary celebration, Soarin' Across America will play in the Soarin' theaters at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure for a limited time, starting next summer.

The new film is now in production, with Imagineers filming new scenes that will be featured in the show. One hopes that they have learned the Eiffel Tower lesson and will shoot the inevitable New York harbor scene with the Statue of Liberty from far enough away that Lady Liberty will not be projected as warped and leaning, as the other French icon was when Soarin' Around the World debuted in 2016.

And if they don't, and the Statue of Liberty is leaning too far in one direction, well, the jokes will just write themselves, won't they?

Here's is Disney's Patrick from the preshow, to introduce the new production.

I suspect that Disney will again offer two versions of the new film, with each one ending at the resort where it will be shown. Beyond that, though, what scenes are you hoping to see in the new production. And what smells are you hoping that Disney selects for SAA?

