SeaWorld readies its Christmas Celebrations

SeaWorld is refreshing its Christmas Celebration this holiday season with new shows and character meets.

In Orlando, SeaWorld has reimagined its Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen and Santa experiences, including new holiday tips to refreshed photo opportunities. The Clyde & Seamore's Countdown to Christmas also returns this season in the Sea Lion and Otter Stadium.

Other returning holiday entertainment includes the Sesame Street Christmas Parade and the Elmo's Christmas Wish Show in Seaport Theater. Winter Wonderland on Ice is back, as is SeaWorld's annual O Wondrous Night production, which presents the Christmas story with carolers, puppets and live animals. At the end of the night, the Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale concludes each day at SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration.

Christmas Celebration runs select dates from November 7 through January 5 and is included in park admission, with seasonal food and drinks for sale in the park. In addition to the Christmas festivities, SeaWorld Orlando also celebrates Hanukkah from December 14 through 21, Kwanzaa from December 26 through January 1, 2026, New Year’s Eve on December 31, and Three Kings from January 2 through 6 - the day after the official conclusion of Christmas Celebration.

In San Diego, SeaWorld is debuting a new Clyde & Seamore's Christmas Special, as well as the new Storytime: Toymaker Trouble with Mrs. Claus and the Elves. The park is promising refreshed holiday lights display, as well as the return of the Mrs. Claus Christmas Parade, Happy Harbor Holiday Live Character Show in Mission Bay Theater, and A Stocking Full of Soul in the Nautilus Amphitheater.

The park also will offer Rudolph's Christmastown, along with Santa's live reindeer, Donner and Blitzen's Lazer Light Show and snowfall every night, and A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show on on Saturday, December 13.

Hanukkah and Kwanzaa displays also will be included, as will a special New Year's fireworks show on December 31. SeaWorld San Diego's Christmas Celebration runs from November 14 to January 4, 2026.

To shop for discounts on daily admission, including dining deals, please visit our partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets and SeaWorld San Diego tickets pages.

Replies (0)