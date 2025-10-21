Investors line up celebrity partner to circle Six Flags

More activist investors are circling Six Flags, as the company's stock price slides.

JANA Partners announced today that it has acquired approximately 9% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, in conjunction with its management and celebrity partners. And that celebrity is a big name - NFL and podcast and celebrity gossip A-lister Travis Kelce.

"I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends," Kelce said. "The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up."

Kelce is a native of the Cleveland area, near Six Flags' Cedar Point theme park and the now-closed Six Flags Worlds of Adventure, also known as Geauga Lake. He played college football in Cincinnati, which is the home to Kings Island. And he now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, not far from Worlds of Fun.

Also aboard the investor group are FIS Holdings CEO Glenn Murphy, who is a former CEO of Gap, Inc., and Dave Habiger, the former CEO at J.D. Power who also serves as Chairman of Reddit's board of directors. Heading the group is JANA Managing Partner Scott Ostfeld.

"We look forward to working with the Six Flags board and management to unlock shareholder value for the benefit of all stakeholders," Ostfeld said.

The news of the investment boosted Six Flags' stock price, which jumped nearly 18% today after dropping 56% since the start of 2025. Other investment groups have obtained board seats at Six Flags, which has announced the departure of its CEO and its Executive Chairman by the end of the year.

