Which Walt Disney World holiday party is the best?

The holiday season stars officially at the Walt Disney World Resort on November 14. That's when Disney rolls out its holiday decorations, entertainment and menus across its four theme parks in Florida.

But for fans who want even more holiday cheer, Disney World also offers two after-hours, hard-ticket events at its theme parks. Let's look at those two events, to help you decide which one is the better choice for you and your family.

At the Magic Kingdom, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party starts one week ahead of the official holiday kickoff, on Friday, November 7, and runs 25 select nights through Sunday, December 21.



Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. Photo courtesy Disney

Tickets vary by date and run from $169 to $229 per person, plus tax. Tickets include admission to the Magic Kingdom starting at 4pm, as well as all party activities and access to select attractions from after park closes at 7pm until the party ends at midnight.

Holiday entertainment for the party includes "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade," the "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration" castle forecourt character show, the "Frozen Holiday Surprise" at the castle, and "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show." Dance parties take over Rockettower Plaza Stage and Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, and Santa is on hand to meet guests in Storybook Circus.

But the highlight for many guests are the free treats, including cookies and hot chocolate, that are available throughout the park. (It's the same type of set-up as the treat trails at Disney's Halloween party.)

At Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney Jollywood Nights starts November 8 and runs 13 select nights through December 22.



Disney Holidays in Hollywood. Photo courtesy Disney

Those tickets also vary by date and run from $159 to $199 per person, plus tax. Tickets include admission to Hollywood Studios starting at 5:30pm, as well as all party activities and access to select attractions from after park closes at 7:30pm until the party ends at 12:30am.

Holiday entertainment at Jollywood Nights includes the "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" fireworks and projection show, the "Disney Holidays in Hollywood" character show - hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, the "Glisten!" ice skating show, and "What's This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along."

The courtyard of Tower of Terror's Hollywood Tower Hotel hosts the 1930s-style jazz lounge Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club, and those who book dining reservations can listen to more jazz performers inside the Hollywood Brown Derby.

In addition, Pixar Disco takes over Pixar Plaza and Holiday Fiesta en la Calle moves to Coaster Courtyard on Sunset Boulevard, with Miguel from Coco joining the character line-up this year. Other new characters this year will include Partysaurus Rex in Toy Story Land and Chewbacca celebrating Life Day in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

At both parties, fans can purchase special merchandise, food, and drinks during the events. You might find lower wait times for the parks' rides, too, as all that extra entertainment draws other visitors away from the rides. Yet I suspect that most holiday party visitors are frequent Disney visitors who are here for that extra entertainment and not attractions that they can do any other day of the year.

So which is the better party choice? If you are up for noshing on free cookies and hot chocolate at night, then the Magic Kingdom party is the one for you. But if you are looking for more unique and diverse entertainment, you might want to opt for the newer Jollywood Nights event, instead.

If you have been to either - or both! - of these parties, we would love to hear in the comments what you think about them. And if you haven't, I hope that everything you read here will help you see which party might be the best choice for you and your family.

