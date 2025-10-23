Disney continues to lead attendance in 2024, as Universal slips

Disney's castle parks in the United States continued to lead the theme park industry in attendance last year. But Universal's theme parks in the U.S. struggled in 2024, as fans awaited new experiences coming this year and next.
The Themed Entertainment Association this morning released its annual attendance report, now called the TEA Global Experience Index. TEA's research partners in developing the report are now Entertainment + Culture Advisors (ECA) and The Park Database (TPDB), replacing long-time partner AECOM. Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom led the list of the world's most visited theme parks in 2024, followed by the original Disneyland in California.
"The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index marks a new chapter in the long history of this attendance report," TEA CEO Melissa Oviedo said. "We can now easily grow the report to match the expanding role of themed entertainment in markets around the world. TEA is honored to have distinguished partners like ECA, TPDB, Storyland Studios, and InPark Magazine collaborating on this valuable resource."
Overall, the combined attendance of the top 25 theme parks globally grew 2.4% in 2024, to almost 246 million. Disney was again the world's most popular theme park company, attracting a reported 145 million visitors across all its parks in 2024, up 1.2% from the year before, according to the TEA. Universal came in fourth, with nearly 59 million visitors last year, trailing Merlin Entertainments in third (62.8 million) and China's Fantawild (87.2 million) in second. But Universal did beat the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, whose reported 50.3 million visitors in 2024 placed that company in fifth.
Among the theme parks in the United States, Dollywood cracked the TEA's North American top 20 for the first time. The Herschend theme park welcomed more than 3.1 million visitors in 2024, the TEA said. The Disney and Universal theme parks continued to lock out the top nine nationwide, with Knott's Berry Farm moving up a nation's best 6.5% to claim the final spot in the top 10, displacing SeaWorld Orlando.
Around the world, two of the future Disney Abu Dhabi's Yas Island neighbors appeared on the TEA's list for the Top 20 parks in Europe and the Middle East, with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi making its debut at 18, with 1.75 million visitors in its first full year of operation last year. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi just made the list, tied for 20 at 1.575 million visitors, up 12.5% from 2023.
Among the world's top theme park companies, only Universal saw a decline in visitors in 2024, according to the TEA, with a 0.7% drop from 2023. Attendance at Islands of Adventure fell 5.5% last year, to 9.45 million visitors, dropping the park three spots to number 14 worldwide - one behind Universal Studios Florida, where attendance fell 2.6%, to 9.5 million.
Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park opened officially in May of this year, so the effect of its debut will be seen in the TEA's 2025 Global Experience Index, to be released next year.
Elsewhere, attendance at Universal Studios Hollywood dropped 9.9% in 2024, to 8.8 million, placing it number 16 worldwide and number 9 in North America. But attendance at Universal Studios Beijing surged, up 8.6% to 9.775 million visitors. Attendance at Universal Studios Japan was unchanged last year, at 16 million visitors, but that was enough to keep USJ as number 3 worldwide and the top spot among theme parks in Asia. Universal Studios Singapore was the only Universal park not listed in the report, failing again to crack the top 20 on the Asia theme park list for the second year in a row.
Here are the report's Top 20 theme parks worldwide:
And the Top 20 parks in North America:
Falling off the list was Six Flags Great Adventure.
You can find the complete report on the TEA's website.
Judging based on the wait times seen so far this year - wouldn’t be surprised to see the 2 legacy Universal Orlando parks continue to struggle in next year’s report.
I’ll be most interested to see whether the opening of Epic Universe actually ends up hurting USO and IOA.
I tip my cap to our Asian friends overseas- they love themselves some theme parks! We all have something in common :)
What I find interesting is that many companies (not just in the theme park industry) proclaim that they have returned to pre-COVID performance. However, when you go back and look at the last report that quantified attendance before the pandemic (2020 report for the 2019 calendar year), MK had an estimated attendance of just under 21 million (20,983,000), Disneyland was reported at 18.7 million (over half the year with Galaxy's Edge though no RotR), DAK was 13.9 million, DHS was 11.5 (just a few months of Galaxy's Edge), USF was 10.9, and IOA was 10.4. Compare that to the current (2024 calendar year) report, and MK is 17.8 million (15% off 2019), DL is 17.3 million (7% off 2019), DAK is 8.8 million (37% off 2019!!!!), DHS is 10.3 million (10% off 2019), while USF is 9.5 million (13% off 2019), and IOA is 8.8 million (15% off 2019). So either the numbers in 2019 (and prior years) were significantly inflated compared to how they're estimated today (yes, TH we both agree that there's definitely some dark arts going on with the numbers in these reports), or theme parks have NOT actually rebounded fully from the pandemic.
If these numbers are to be trusted, you could say that Disney is succeeding in their goal of continuing to grow the business through pricing controls that theoretically reduces overcrowding of the parks but ups the per-cap through upcharges, tiered admission pricing, and increased guest spending.
What I don't understand is if the parks are theoretically less crowded than they were in 2019, why is it that wait times are as long (or in many cases longer) today than they were in 2019 even though most of the parks are either physically larger or provide more attractions than they did in 2019? Also, even when guests are paying an upcharge to avoid lines, they are unable to experience as many attractions in a day than you could in 2019, when FF+ was free (or in the case of Disneyland was a modest upcharge compared to LL) - in other words guests are paying more for less and are waiting longer for attractions than they were even though there are fewer people in the parks.
Don't overlook the effect of reduced entertainment in the parks following the pandemic. Entertainment - parades, street shows, character meets, nighttime spectaculars - help draw people from queues, reducing wait times. We need that back if wait times are going to come down.
But if parks can make money selling queue passes to people who want to avoid longer waits, parks have a big economic incentive to keep cutting entertainment rather than paying money to restore it.
I would agree Robert, but at what point can parks (and let's keep this to Disney and Universal) continue to meet financial goals simply through revenue optimization (i.e. pricing, upcharges, and increasing guest spending)? Sure, both Disney and Universal have kept their parks extremely profitable (perhaps even more so than in 2019) solely through revenue optimization, but I really think both companies can only sustain these gains for so long, and if attendance is only growing in the low single digits (or shrinking in the example of Universal) as they have over the past few years, they're going to hit a wall, and won't be able to generate the needed attendance gains to meet their financial goals without trying to squeeze even more blood from the rock (price increases and upcharges).
This goes back to the fundamental issue with the destination parks becoming unaffordable, and while using pricing tools to reduce overcrowding has achieved financial success in a post-pandemic world, they've alienated so many of their potential customers that they're not going to be able to grow revenue at a sustainable level without further alienating more guests through higher prices and upcharges, especially with the prospect of heavy financial headwinds projected over the next 2-3 years.
"Disney continues to lead attendance in 2024, as (Comcast) slips" ... It's hard to see how the 2025 numbers that will be released next year won't show a similar slip at the original Comcast parks. EU will be stealing from USF and IOA as much as it will from Disney.
Good. Everyone go to Disney so I can have the Universal parks to myself.
TH- I'm pretty sure attendance for a chain usually increases at the resort when a new park is added. It's unlikely that many groups or families are choosing Epic Universe instead of another Universal park- instead, I believe that EU will be the deciding factor that causes many families to choose Universal over Disney. Only a very small group of locals who aren't APs (me included) are going to do EU and not IOA or USF.
I was in Florida last week. We had 2 days of Epic Universe tickets, but after getting all of the important attractions (and both shows) done on Day 1, decided to switch our 2nd day tickets in for Islands of Adventure. We did receive a credit for the difference in price between the tickets BTW, something I do not believe Disney does.
About halfway through the day at IOA, we upgraded to park to park tickets, and got everything we wanted done in USF as well (minus the 4 attractions that would be open at HHN - where we were going the following night).
Overall, in 2 days plus 1 night at HHN we got all rides and shows in between the 3 parks, with exception to: the Simpson’s, Suess Landing/Toon Lagoon, Hiccups Wing Glider, Mine Cart Madness and Dragon Racers Rally.
All 3 Universal parks were pretty busy, the key was always getting a productive 1st hour in (and all rides were walk-on via single rider lines during HHN).
I suspect the large amount of "revenge travel" in 2022 and 2023 probably inflated the numbers in those years a bit, so it's not that surprising to me that 2024's numbers flatlined or even declined at the more destination-oriented parks. If we look at the numbers for Florida as a whole, WDW is up 332k, but UOR is down 800k, which indicates visitation overall to the region was down last year. In SoCal, while DLR is up 137k, USH is down 960k, and the Six Flags properties together are up 292k, indicating a lot more interest in day trip locations than multi-night resorts. The other US Six Flags properties on the list are all up over 100k despite none adding major attractions in 2024, while semi-destination parks like Dollywood and Hersheypark essentially flatlined, further supporting this preference. I will concede that 2024 was a very light year for major investment across the North American theme park industry (I don't think anywhere in the top 20 opened something travel-worthy last year), so it makes sense that people craving a theme park itch will opt for closest and cheapest.
Like many, I'm really curious to see what Florida's numbers look like next year as a result of Epic. That will probably be very telling whether more people are opting for Universal vacations or whether people are just adding Epic onto a Disney vacation.
V-Coaster: "TH- I'm pretty sure attendance for a chain usually increases at the resort when a new park is added. It's unlikely that many groups or families are choosing Epic Universe instead of another Universal park- instead ..."
Me: History undermines that claim. In 1998, Seagrams ... um ... Blackstone ... Arbys or whomever owned the Universal Escape parks, built 'Men In Black: Alien Attack' (opened in 2000) expressly because they feared IOA (opened in 1999) would cannibalize USF. Of course neither USF nor IOA have any major "new", gate crasher attractions that will open in 2026. They are replacing a rollercoaster ('Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit') with another rollercoaster. That might not be much help competing against EU which boasts five coasters of its own.
Additionally (according to TEA/AECOM) in 2015 when Diagon Alley opened at USF attendance jumped by 2,500,000 guests. That same year attendance at IOA increased by only 650,000. Yes, that's an increase, but its a fourth of what the park with the new attraction brought in -- and IOA is right next door (connected by the Hogwart's Express) not an aging carny miles down the road.
In my opinion, Comcast made (ahem) a "big mistake" by delaying the development of major attractions at its original parks until after EU opened.
Good to see Dollywood on the top 20, but this is probably going to be Knotts' only year in America's top 10 because of EU. Every year I am consistently surprised just how many spots Disney has in these lists. Truly the dominant force in the theme park industry.