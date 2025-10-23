First live look inside Disney's new Cotino community

Disney fans don’t need wait until the next decade and travel to Abu Dhabi to experience what Imagineers can do with a desert environment.

They just need to be able to afford some expensive California real estate.

Today, Disney invited reporters to experience Cotino – the first Storyliving by Disney Community, now under construction in Rancho Mirage. Located not far from Walt’s old vacation home in the Coachella Valley, Cotino is Disney’s third real estate development and first on the west coast.

“Walt first started coming down here in the 1930s and he built a home here in 1948," Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline said. "He called it his laughing place - or one of his happy places - where he could come and get away from the cares of the studio."

Disney is hoping that Cotino will entice people – Disney fans or not – to discover their happy place in the Palm Springs area by purchasing a home in the community, then joining its Artisan Club.

The homes

Cotino sits on 618 acres at the corner of Monterey Avenue and Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage. The gated community is slated for 1,932 residential units, including single-family homes and condominiums, though only a small handful of homes are ready for occupancy at this time.

Last night we toured three model homes for Cotino’s 300-home phase one, with one each from Shea Homes, Davidson Communities, and Woodbridge Pacific Group.

The homes all evoke the midcentury modern design style that is so associated with the Palm Springs area. But they definitely are 21st century luxury homes at heart. The exterior lines are often boxy, to accommodate high ceilings and without the need for steeply pitched roofs to disperse the almost nonexistent rain in the area.



The Shea Homes Atelier II, a two-bed, 2.5-bath, 2,275-sq.-foot home, starting from $1.67 million

Each of the homes offer expansive open floor plans around their kitchens, with floor-to-ceiling glass openings to their patios. The outdoor spaces in these Cotino homes are extensions of their interior living spaces rather than moats of grass surrounding them.



The outdoor living patio in Woodbridge Pacific Group’s Westwind II, with four bedrooms.

Clearly, these are spaces designed for entertaining. But Rancho Mirage has outlawed short-term rentals since 2022, which – in theory – should keep Cotino’s homes from becoming Airbnb party houses. You will need to get to know a resident to party here.



Primary bedroom in the Atelier II

What I don’t get is the bathroom layout in some of these homes. A dual shower gave me middle school locker room flashbacks, even if it was fancy as heck. And who wants a bathroom vanity that faces two showers?



Primary Bathroom in Davidson Communities’ Canvas, one of three bathrooms in this three-bedroom home

I do not want to know the answer to that question, do I?

Two of the homes included Accessory Dwelling Units (aka “granny flats”) that offer a one-bedroom apartment that could be accessed without entering the main home.



The second suite in the Canvas

The homes, as nice as they might be for the people who want and can afford this sort of dwelling, are not "Disney," save for whatever decoration an individual owner might chose. But the spirit of Disney lives in the community's club for its residents.

The Artisan Club

This is Disney’s second use of the “Artisan Club” branding for a residential community, following its original use for the clubhouse in the Artisan Park neighborhood in Celebration in Florida.

Having spent a fair amount of time Florida’s Artisan Club over the years (full disclosure: family are members), I can say that this is nothing like its namesake. This Artisan Club is an optional club open to Cotino homeowners and their families. It includes access to a restaurant – Architects Fork, as well as to pickleball and tennis courts, a pool, fitness center, dance and wellness studio, the Plot Twist bar… and a 24-acre lagoon from Crystal Lagoons.



Cotino Bay beach, with dedicated sections for swimming and watercraft

Membership requires a $20,000 initiation fee and annual dues of $11,000 for the homeowner and immediate family or $19,000 for a homeowner and extended family (including grandparents, parents, children’s spouses, and grandchildren). There’s a food and beverage minimum spend of $1,000 a year for members, which goes up to $2,000 a year for members with extended family.

We were invited to sample a few of the dishes from Architects Fork, including a tasting of the Dates (wrapped in Applewood bacon and stuffed with cotija cheese, topped with pepitas - $14), Ny Steak & Fries (that’s how they styled it on the menu - Wagyu strip with chimichurri and fries - $53), and Salmon (topped with Lemon Cream and served with asparagus and sweet pepper - $37).



Selection of food from Cotino

It was all delicious. Disney has contracted an outside party, S&A Global Affiliates, to run food and beverage at Cotino. But the space is pure WDI, with plenty of design touches from Imagineers, including a lighting fixture made of designers’ pencils, above a wall of design plans from Disneyland attractions.



Drawing up plans in Cotino

The Parr House

The highlight of the Artisan Club is access to the Parr House, a six-bedroom home and community space that recreates the home that the Parr family of superheroes was stashed in for Incredibles 2.

Let's take a video walk-through the Parr House, shall we?

Coming next

Next year, Disney is planning to open a public town center across Cotino Bay from the Artisan Club. Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops will include its own beach access to Cotino Bay, accessible with day passes, as well as restaurants and walkable retail, including studios featuring local artisans.



Cotino town center, under construction

But for now, buying in is the only way for the public to access Cotino. Disney fans on the east coast can look forward to Asteria, the second Storyliving by Disney community, now in development in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

For more information about Cotino, please see Disney's website.

