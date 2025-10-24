Calling all Halloween fans

We are just one week from Halloween!

Now, I know that many theme park and haunt fans have been celebrating spooky season for months. Heck, Walt Disney World started its Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party way back on August 15. And we posted our coverage of the big Halloween theme park scare parties weeks ago.

For fans just joining the Halloween fun, tickets remain available to many theme park haunt events around the country. (Here is where to get discounted tickets to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood from our authorized partner, for example.) With Halloween falling on a Friday this year, many events will continue through the first weekend in November.

If you would like to see what could be in store for you, check out our 2025 coverage of top haunt and Halloween events:

Our reviews include plenty of authorized walk-through POV videos, if you're up for spoilers... or if have visited already and just want to re-live some of your favorite moments.

Beyond the parks, for haunt fans in the Los Angeles area, our friends over at Midsummer Scream again present the Southern California Haunt List, with dozens of home haunts and other community events for Halloween fans.

Yes, Halloween is almost here. But there's still plenty of time enjoy the season.

Replies (0)