Here is why Walt Disney World isn't building a fifth theme park

Will the Walt Disney World Resort ever build a fifth theme park?

Fans have been shipping Disney and a fifth park since shortly after Disney's Animal Kingdom opened in 1998. But it's been over 27 years now since Disney has opened a new theme park in Florida - that's more than 10 years longer than the time between the opening of the original Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

That gap raises the question whether Disney ever will invest in a fifth gate in Orlando. I think that Disney is going to stick with its four parks in Florida for a good long time now, and one of the reasons why is sitting in this week's new theme park industry attendance report.

The 2025 TEA Global Experience Index reported a 1.2% increase in attendance at Disney's theme parks worldwide in 2024, keeping Disney comfortably in the top spot above its competitors. Rival Universal held the fourth spot, with less than half the number of visitors as Disney.

But Universal suffered a nearly one percent drop in visitors in 2024, according to the TEA, with Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure dropping 5.5%, Universal Studios Florida down 2.6%, and Volcano Bay dropping 8.3%.

What caused the Universal Orlando parks to drop by so much while their Orlando rivals saw slight increases in attendance? I think the answer has to be "Epic Universe."

Universal's newest theme park opened in May of this year. I think that led many would-be Universal fans to hold off on visiting until the new park debuted. We have seen this behavior at Universal before, when the years between the announcement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and its grand opening saw Universal's attendance tank.

Now Universal got it all back - and more - when Potter debuted in 2010. We will have to wait until next year's report to see what initial effect the opening of Epic Universe has had on Universal's attendance. It will be two years before we see a report that includes a full year's operation for Epic.

But no theme park wants to take a "L" like Universal did in 2024 if it can avoid that. That's why programming new attractions every single year is so important to the theme park industry. If fans see nothing to entice them to book this year, but something cool coming next year or beyond that, you had better believe that many of them will postpone their visits.

So how does this affect Disney and its decision (so far) not to build a fifth theme park? Resorts expand when they want guests to extend their vacations with them. Adding gates is the easiest way to tell guests that a resort is expanding in a major way.

But you do not need a new gate to offer a compelling expansion. Again, Potter provides the leading example here. Walt Disney World is opening multiple new lands and attractions to its theme parks over the next few years, including Tropical Americas to Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2027 and Monstropolis in Disney's Hollywood Studios and Piston Peak and a villains land in the Magic Kingdom beyond that.

Disney could have added those new attractions into a new, fifth gate at the resort. But that would mean debuting them all at once, rather than spreading over several years, as Disney now can do. That distributes the promotional power of Disney's investment rather than concentrating it in one year. That also allows Disney to keep driving attendance year after year, rather than encouraging the delays that Universal ultimately did while building Epic.

Granted, Disney is facing a bit of this challenge this year and next, as Tropical Americas will not open until 2027. That's why Disney is hyping a bunch of relatively minor additions and changes in the year ahead, including the new Muppets theme on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, a new Soarin' film, and the makeover of the former Animation Courtyard at the Studios.

Here's another reason why Disney does not need a fifth gate. There's no new concept for Florida that Disney has in its plans that will not fit within one of its existing theme parks.

When Disney chose to build EPCOT, it wanted to honor Walt's initial plans for the resort with a permanent world's fair-type attraction. That wouldn't be the right fit in a Magic Kingdom expansion.

Disney's Hollywood Studios actually started with plans for an entertainment pavilion in EPCOT. But as those plans grew, Disney executives decided to add a working film studio to make the then-Disney-MGM Studios the resorts' third gate.

Then when Disney wanted animal attractions to compete better with Busch Gardens and SeaWorld, that demanded another gate, as the space needed for Disney's Animal Kingdom would not allow it to fit well within the existing parks.

But Disney is all about IP lands at the moment. Any new IP land that Imagineers could envision for Walt Disney World should be able to fit within, or adjacent to, its existing parks. Disney's parks are not land-locked the way that Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are, which forced Universal Orlando to obtain a second campus for its expansion.

Disney does not need a fifth gate to house the new attractions that it needs to retain and expand its attendance. Developing a fifth gate would undermine Disney's ability to spread out its new attractions over years rather than clumping them into a single debut, which would encourage fans to delay visits until that year. That's why we are not getting a fifth theme park in Florida.

If at some point Disney decides that it needs a new type of attraction in Florida rather than a stream of new IP lands, maybe this reasoning changes, and Disney looks to build a fifth gate. But until Disney changes its strategy of developing single-IP-based lands, Disney fans likely will not be hearing news about any new, fifth gate at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Replies (6)