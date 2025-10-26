Which US theme parks deserve to be included at the top?

With last week's release of the TEA Global Experience Report, we have a new Top 20 theme parks in North America. [Here is the link to our coverage: Disney continues to lead attendance in 2024, as Universal slips.]

Obviously, these parks made the top 20 for reasons. Some parks might be known for roller coasters and others for family attractions. But all of them offer enough quality and value that people continue to visit them in large enough numbers for them to make this list.

But here is my question for today. What other U.S. theme parks deserve to be considered among the best in the nation, even if they did not crack this list? And for the sake of this discussion, let's leave out Universal Orlando's Epic Universe, which almost certainly will make the 2025 list when it comes out next year.

Here are my "next four best parks" nominees, moving from west to east:

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: This San Antonio park offers one of the best experiences in the Six Flags chain, with nice attention to detail and decoration. And the thrills are there, too, including Iron Rattler, which made our top coasters list.

Silver Dollar City: Herschend's original theme park is a more intimate (and hillier) version of sister park Dollywood, with the added attraction of Marvel Cave underneath. But it's the hospitality and theming that make this one of the best parks in the country.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: Another family-owned park, Holiday World offers a great coaster line-up complemented by the world's best line-up of water coasters in the water park that is included with park admission. The free parking, soft drinks and sunscreen help make this the best value in the business.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Nestled in the woods around a lake near the James River, this is United Parks' most beautiful park, with a great selection of coasters, including classics such as Loch Ness Monsters and newcomers such as Pantheon.

What other theme parks would you like to recommend to your fellow theme park fans?

