Kentucky Kingdom plans new family coaster for 2026

October 27, 2025, 1:24 PM · Kentucky Kingdom is getting a new Vekoma family coaster next year, owner Herschend announced today.

Flying Fox will be a Suspended Family Coaster from Vekoma, similar to sister park Dollywood's Dragonflier. Flying Fox will run 1,380 feet, with a maximum height of 65 feet and top speed of 37 mph.

The height requirement to ride will be just 38 inches for the 63-second ride.

Flying Fox track layout
Flying Fox layout. Image courtesy Herschend

"The addition of Flying Fox is a significant milestone in our multi-year growth strategy," Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell said. "We've worked closely with Vekoma to design a coaster that meets the highest standards for safety and fun while bringing an original story to life that resonates with our region."

The story here tells the story of crop-dusting pilot Jeb Fox, through a red barn queue and farmland setting. Herschend said that it is investing $14 million in the new attraction.

Replies (2)

October 27, 2025 at 1:41 PM

And yes, I did notice that Vekoma's POV had a white track and the park's concept art showed it green.

VelocicoasterFan
VelocicoasterFan
October 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM

I love what herchend is doing with Kentucky Kingdom and I love the look of this coaster. The tunnel at the end of it looks like a fun final element and I'm glad this park is continuing to get more investment.

