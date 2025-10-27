Kentucky Kingdom plans new family coaster for 2026

Kentucky Kingdom is getting a new Vekoma family coaster next year, owner Herschend announced today.

Flying Fox will be a Suspended Family Coaster from Vekoma, similar to sister park Dollywood's Dragonflier. Flying Fox will run 1,380 feet, with a maximum height of 65 feet and top speed of 37 mph.

The height requirement to ride will be just 38 inches for the 63-second ride.



Flying Fox layout. Image courtesy Herschend

"The addition of Flying Fox is a significant milestone in our multi-year growth strategy," Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell said. "We've worked closely with Vekoma to design a coaster that meets the highest standards for safety and fun while bringing an original story to life that resonates with our region."

The story here tells the story of crop-dusting pilot Jeb Fox, through a red barn queue and farmland setting. Herschend said that it is investing $14 million in the new attraction.

