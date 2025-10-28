Dollywood plans new after-hours Halloween party

Dollywood will offer its first after-hours Halloween event next year.

Unlike most other theme parks that offer hard-ticket Halloween parties, Dollywood will not offer a haunt-based event. Like Disney, Dollywood is looking to appeal to families with an all-ages event called Harvey's Boo Bash.

Dollywood is scheduling the inaugural event for just three nights: October 16, 23 and 30, 2026. The event will start at 9pm and run through midnight. Dollywood will set up candy stations as well as other exclusive activities and entertainment, including event-specific food and merchandise.

Guests also will have access to select attractions during the party, which will be "hosted" by Dollywood's pumpkin character, Harvey.

Harvey's Boo Bash will be offered in addition to Dollywood's returning Harvest Festival, which runs from September 14 through October 31 and is included with regular park admission. Next year's festival will offer an expanded Great Pumpkin LumiNights, adding a new dance party.

Next year also will bring the previously announced NightFlight Expedition ride, as well as Dollywood's first-ever Run Dollywood race weekend, on April 25-26, 2026. Dollywood opens for its 2026 on Friday, March 13.

To see more of what is available at the park, including our reader rankings of its roller coasters and our advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guide to Dollywood.

