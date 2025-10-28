Disney to offer weddings in its Haunted Mansion bar

Disney might be known for fairytale weddings, but its most famous bride is anything but a wish come true.

If you have ridden the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you have met Constance Hatchaway. That is fans' name for the bride in the attic of the mansion. Now, brides-to-be who want the Constance Hatchaway experience in real life can get their chance, starting next year.

Well, maybe not the full experience... we hope.

Disney announced today that it will make the Haunted Mansion Parlor on its new Disney Destiny cruise ship available as a wedding venue. The bar can accommodate up to 25 guests for the ceremony, including the couple. The Haunted Mansion Parlor wedding package will include an officiant and floral arrangements, as well as a cake and champagne celebration elsewhere on the ship.

The package will be available on voyages starting May 14, 2026. Of course, everyone will need to be booked on the Destiny to participate, but that's the honeymoon, too, right?

Now we should note that the track record of grooms in the Haunted Mansion is, uh, not good. Yet we hope that's all part of the goth fun. You can see what's available in the Haunted Mansion Parlor in our video from its original installation on Disney Treasure last year.

For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line voyage, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

We will be on board the Destiny in less than two weeks, for the new ship's preview cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. So ign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter and check back on the website for our full coverage from the ship.

Replies (1)