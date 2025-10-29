Which new roller coaster will lead America's class of 2026?

The line-up for new roller coasters in the United States next year is now closer to being set. Let's look at 10 coasters that we expect to see opening at major U.S. theme parks in 2026.

COTAland - The amusement park at Austin's Circuit of the America's race track opened its Circuit Breaker coaster during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix earlier this month. But the park's official opening will come next year, along with the debut of Palindrome, the park's Gerstlauer Infinity coaster.

Kentucky Kingdom - Just announced this week, the Louisville theme park is adding the farm-themed Flying Fox, a Vekoma suspended family coaster.

Legoland California and Legoland Florida - These parks are adding new Lego Galaxy-themed lands for 2026, anchored by separate installations of Galacticoaster, an ART Engineering indoor family coaster.

SeaWorld San Antonio - The Texas theme park will open Barracuda Strike, United Parks' third installation of a Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster.

Six Flags New England First announced for this year and then delayed, Quantum Accelerator, a Intamin family launch coaster, is now set to open next year at the Massachusetts theme park.

Six Flags Over Texas Six Flags' original theme park next year will open Tormenta Rampaging Run, the world's tallest, longest and fastest Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster.

Universal Kids Resort - Just up the road in the Dallas area, Universal Kids Resort will open in 2026. The new family-focused theme park will include two roller coasters: Jurassic World Cretaceous Coaster, a Mack Rides Youngstar, and Trollfest Express, a Zierer Force.

Universal Studios Hollywood - Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, an Intamin launched spinning coaster, will open early in the year.

I have not included on this list Six Flags Magic Mountain's proposed Vekoma thrill glider, since the park has not yet announced that ride officially, and the progress of work on the site suggests a 2027 opening, at best. Also off the list - for now - are the two coasters at the yet-to-be-completed Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona - Hot Wheels Boneshaker: The Ultimate Ride and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer. We continue to wait for a specific and confirmed opening date for that park, which first was announced as opening in 2024.

You can find our running list of new attractions in development at theme parks around the world on our new theme park attractions page.

