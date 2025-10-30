Epic Universe drives higher attendance, revenue at Universal

Revenue soared nearly 19% at Universal's theme park segment over the past three months, compared with the same period one year earlier.

Universal owner Comcast reported its third-quarter financial results this morning. The opening of the new Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort helped boost the company's theme park revenue during the quarter ending September 30, 2025. Comcast reported that its theme parks earned $2.717 billion in revenue during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for theme parks was up 13.1% for the quarter, to $958 million.

"We're really pleased with the early results from Epic, which are driving higher per cap spending and attendance across the entirety of Universal Orlando," Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong said. "We remain focused on expanding ride throughput as we build to run-rate capacity, and expect Epic to continue scaling over the next year, with higher attendance, stronger per caps, and improved operating leverage."

The attendance at Epic is not coming at the expense of Universal Orlando's existing parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, Comcast executives said.

"One of the nice things [we are seeing] is that lesser cannibalization of attendance from our two pre-existing parks than we had expected," Comcast President Michael Cavanagh said. "In terms of Epic itself, our focus now is driving increased ride capacity. It's a new park and very technologically advanced, so we are working on the labor and the kinks to drive it to full capacity. We've been holding back a little bit to make sure the experience is what we want it to be, so we expect it to fully scale up in the month ahead."

Replies (6)