Deadpool is coming back to Disneyland

Deadpool will be spending the holidays at Disney California Adventure.

The Disneyland Resort announced today that the Marvel character will return to the park for another round of "The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special." The show will return to the Hyperion Theater courtyard near Avengers Campus during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which starts November 14 and continues through January 7, 2026.

Deadpool also is bringing along a couple of special guests. At select performances, Wolverine will return for the show. And down the street at the Pym Test Kitchen, The Chimichanga will return for the holiday season. It includes seasoned beef, charred poblano, refried beans, and shredded cheese atop guajillo sauce, and is served with a pico de gallo side salad.



The Chimichanga. Photo courtesy Disney

