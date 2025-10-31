First look at Walt Disney World's new Zootopia show

Walt Disney World is sharing a first look today at its new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show. The 4D attraction premieres November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is a city-wide celebration of "Zoogether Day," bringing together all the diverse biomes of the city. And it arrives at Walt Disney World just in time for the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters nationwide on November 26.
Here are some highlights from the new show, courtesy Disney.
Zootopia: Better Zoogether! replaces It's Tough to Be a Bug! in the Tree of Life Theater. If you are looking for an even more immersive Zootopia experience, check out our coverage of Disney's Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland.
For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:
Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.
Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Ok, I laughed really hard at the Lightning Lane sign...
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I’ll reserve judgment on the show until I’ve seen it, but the animatronic looks like a downgrade from the amazing Hopper.