First look at Walt Disney World's new Zootopia show

October 31, 2025, 11:54 AM · Walt Disney World is sharing a first look today at its new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show. The 4D attraction premieres November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is a city-wide celebration of "Zoogether Day," bringing together all the diverse biomes of the city. And it arrives at Walt Disney World just in time for the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters nationwide on November 26.

Here are some highlights from the new show, courtesy Disney.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! replaces It's Tough to Be a Bug! in the Tree of Life Theater. If you are looking for an even more immersive Zootopia experience, check out our coverage of Disney's Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland.

Replies (2)

‘80sMan
‘80sMan
October 31, 2025 at 3:15 PM

I’ll reserve judgment on the show until I’ve seen it, but the animatronic looks like a downgrade from the amazing Hopper.

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
October 31, 2025 at 10:40 PM

Ok, I laughed really hard at the Lightning Lane sign...

