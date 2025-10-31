First look at Walt Disney World's new Zootopia show

Walt Disney World is sharing a first look today at its new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show. The 4D attraction premieres November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is a city-wide celebration of "Zoogether Day," bringing together all the diverse biomes of the city. And it arrives at Walt Disney World just in time for the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters nationwide on November 26.

Here are some highlights from the new show, courtesy Disney.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! replaces It's Tough to Be a Bug! in the Tree of Life Theater. If you are looking for an even more immersive Zootopia experience, check out our coverage of Disney's Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland.

