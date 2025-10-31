Intamin teases new reveal next month

Intamin is teasing something new. The European amusement ride company posted this video snippet on its social media channels today, with a promise of... something, on November 17.

November 17 is the kick-off of the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando, so I suspect that the timing of Intamin's announcement may be connected to that industry event.

However, I cannot remember the last time that Disney or Universal announced anything at IAAPA, or allowed a vendor to make an announcement about one of their new attractions, so that seems to undecut a lot of the social media reaction that this would be an announcement of whatever is replacing Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit at Universal Studios Florida.

Taking that off the table, then, what's your guess on what Intamin has in store for us?

Replies (5)