Intamin teases new reveal next month

Intamin is teasing something new. The European amusement ride company posted this video snippet on its social media channels today, with a promise of... something, on November 17.
November 17 is the kick-off of the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando, so I suspect that the timing of Intamin's announcement may be connected to that industry event.
However, I cannot remember the last time that Disney or Universal announced anything at IAAPA, or allowed a vendor to make an announcement about one of their new attractions, so that seems to undecut a lot of the social media reaction that this would be an announcement of whatever is replacing Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit at Universal Studios Florida.
Taking that off the table, then, what's your guess on what Intamin has in store for us?
Your guess is as good as mine, but it's obviously a coaster car, possibly a new take on a wild mouse?
It looks like a SPFX Multi-Dimension Coaster car like Uncharted.
If it was next year's IAAPA, I could see it being a train reveal for the HRRR replacement, but it's too far out for that and both their domestic 2026 projects are already past that stage. To my knowledge, they don't have any press event scheduled with a park, so I suspect it's a new ride concept rather than a specific attraction under construction.
So we’ve got a futuristic car/train looking thing where the lights are pulsing in an anti-clockwise direction.
May I suggest that it does not take money, does not take fame, don’t take no credit card to ride this train?
Judging off the promotional video, it's a train of some kind- one that kind of looks like a futuristic car or something. If I had to guess, it's an announcement for a new six flags ride or something - I'd put my money on some launch coaster for '27.