Voting is open for 25th annual Theme Park Insider Awards

Welcome to November, and the final two months of the year.

Today is the day when we open voting for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2026. We invite all Theme Park Insider readers to vote in our year-end polls, which will determine the best attractions, best roller coasters, best new attraction, and best theme park of the year.

The polls also will determine the order of the reader rankings on our theme park visitors guides - our one-page overviews and advice for visiting the top theme parks around the world.

You can find links to vote in the four categories on themeparkinsider.com/vote. Or you can click directly to each ballot form here:

You must be registered with the site and logged in to vote. That's how we limit everyone to one ballot per category. Once you submit, you can edit your vote anytime until we close the voting on December 15.

Last year's winner for Best Theme Park was Tokyo DisneySea, on the strength of its new Fantasy Springs land. But we have an entire new theme park in the mix this year - Universal Orlando's Epic Universe - as well as enduring popularity from many past winners to consider.

It's all up to you. Please vote in each of the categories, as your input helps us to present the best possible reader rankings on our visitors guides.

And, as always, thank you for reading and being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

