Six Flags America closes after 51 years

Today is the final day of operation for Six Flags America, in Woodmore, Maryland. Six Flags is closing the park after 51 years of operation under several names and owners.

The park opened in 1974 as a drive-through safari attraction called The Wildlife Preserve. That closed in 1978 and the new owners rebranded the property as Wild Country and then into a theme park known as Wild World.

Premiere Parks bought the property in 1992, rebranding it once again, as Adventure World, which is the name the park kept until Premiere Parks acquired Six Flags in 1998 and adopted that name. That's when the Maryland park became Six Flags America, in a nod to the nearby national capital in Washington, DC.

In May, the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation - which was formed last year by the merger of the old Six Flags and the Cedar Fair amusement park chains - announced that it would close Six Flags America at the end of the 2025 season.

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," departing Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said at the time. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

The old Cedar Fair, which Zimmerman ran, previously had decided to sell the land under its California's Great America park, putting that park on the clock for closure once its new lease ends. With the new Six Flags struggling under pandemic debt - leading to the impending departures of Zimmerman and board chairman Selim Bassoul - it's possible that Six Flags may choose to close more of its parks for their real estate value. [See Looking for clues to Six Flags America's demise for details.]

Jake Sundstrom wrote about what that might mean for a generation of theme park fans, in Are we witnessing the end of the regional theme park?.

Disney and Universal increasingly are pricing their parks as luxury goods. These are not parks for everyone. They’re certainly not parks for everyone all the time. That was not the case 30 years ago. What happens when theme parks, one of the few mass-culture experiences left in this country, become another bauble for the rich? Certainly, there are more existential threats facing Americans. The world will continue to spin if you don’t have a Six Flags park within an hour’s drive. But the hollowing out of these parks stinks and robs younger generations of meaningful experiences that are enjoyed in public, around strangers. That this coincides with American’s grappling with loneliness and isolation is not a coincidence.

Six Flags had been adding to the park as recently as last year. Russell Meyer reviewed Six Flags America's last expansion project in Six Flags steps up with Steam Town.

He concluded that review with a sentence that now reads as ironic: "Hopefully, Six Flags America will be given the needed resources in the future so the rest of park looks as good as Steam Town."

To honor the park in its final season, Jake visited this summer. He detailed that visit in his trip report, Saying hello, and goodbye, to the park Six Flags is closing.

"I had a nice time at what may be Six Flags’ worst park (comparison is the thief of joy, etc. etc.)," he wrote. "Theme park fans, families and tweens who live in the D.C. area will now need to drive quite a bit further for their closest regional theme park. Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Kings Dominion are, with little doubt, better parks. But their distance from D.C. will naturally limit how frequently residents of the capital city can visit."

Goodbye, Six Flags America.

