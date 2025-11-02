Disney to add another theme park hotel in Shanghai

Shanghai Disneyland is adding another hotel to its resort.

The resort is now building a third hotel, and the project announced today will be its fourth. The latest hotel will be the closest one to the theme park's entrance. Concept art suggests that the fourth hotel will be built to the east of the park's entrance, north of Wishing Star Lake.



Concept art courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

“By blending creativity, innovation and storytelling, we continue to design and deliver new, unique experiences in true Disney style," Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Andrew Bolstein said. "Our latest expansion plans stand as compelling testaments to this commitment. The new hotel will become another important touchpoint of our holistic resort offering, and with the additional shopping and dining experiences, we will provide our guests with a vibrant, comprehensive vacation experience with even more dynamic options.”

The fourth hotel will join the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, located across Wishing Star Lake, and the Toy Story Hotel, which is located to on the west side of the resort, next to the parking lot. The as-yet-unnamed third hotel will have a Art Nouveau look and is under construction on the south shore of Wishing Star Lake.

"Shanghai Disney Resort's extraordinary momentum reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing more Disney stories and characters to new audiences around the world," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said, "This dedication, coupled with our global investment in innovation and expansion, fuels a future where the Resort continues to inspire, delight, and set new standards as a landmark destination for generations to come."

Shanghai Disneyland also is working on a new Spider-Man-themed land, which will include a new roller coaster. You can see the plans for that coaster here.

