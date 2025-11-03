Look inside the shop that creates beloved theme park characters

The State of California is honoring a company that creates beloved characters for the theme park business.

To celebrate the state's 175th anniversary this year, Governor Gavin Newsom's social media accounts have been sharing video tributes to notable California businesses. (To be clear, these are from the official state Governor's account and not the political account that has gotten so much attention for trolling President Trump.)

This week, the Governor's account featured Garner Holt Productions, the Redlands business that has created thousands of animatronic figures over the years for various clients, including the Disney and Universal theme parks.

The video takes viewers inside Garner Holt's shop to see many characters in various states of development, including a look at one of the original Chuck E. Cheese animatronics. Watch it here:

It's a rare opportunity for theme park fans to see what goes into making beloved characters and attractions. Of course, Garner Holt isn't exactly keeping his work secret. The company welcomes thousands of students and professionals into its shop each year, and Holt has created an "Ani-Makers' space" class for local students.

To learn more about Garner Holt's education programs, please visit the company's website.

