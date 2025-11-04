Disneyland to offer a new taste of the holidays this year

Disneyland has announced its food menus for this year's Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

The festival kicks off November 14 as part of the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort celebrations, which continue through January 7, 2026. For foodies, six Festive Foods Marketplaces again will line the parade route in the park, selling a variety of holiday tastes and treats. New this year will be:

Al Pastor Mac & Cheese at Holiday Duets

Holiday Turkey Leg with cranberry sauce at A Twist on Tradition

Holiday M&M’S Éclair at Merry Mashups

Paradise Garden Grill will be celebrating Disney ¡Viva Navidad! with a new seasonal menu. Joining the selections this year will be:

Tacos Dorados de Camarón: Two shrimp tacos, fried and topped with slaw, salsa roja, salsa macha, and crema. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Al Pastor Torta: Topped with chorizo beans, avocado spread, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, and onions. Served with tortilla chips

Smokejumpers Grill this year also will add Spicy Cajun Loaded Fries, topped with hot links, cheddar cheese, corn, and bell peppers.

As for sweets, Terran Treats has a new Strawberry Basil Churro this year. And DCA's outdoor vending carts will be offering two new cotton candy flavors during Festival of Holidays: Blackberry and Mint Chocolate Chip.

You can find the complete menus from this year's participating California Adventure restaurants and food stands at this link.

