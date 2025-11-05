New Walt Disney World hotel bar to open next week

The new lobby bar at one of Walt Disney World's top hotels will open next week.
The Perch at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will open on Monday, November 10. With a design to evoke the hotel's iconic birdcage, The Perch will serve wine, beer and cocktails. The bar's signature drinks will be called Sunshine State Rum Sazerac and the Floridian 75. A non-alcohol Blueberry and Basil Iced Tea also will be available.
Also at the Grand Floridian, the hotel's The Garden View Lounge will return next year, offering a new tea experience "with whimsical Disney touches for guests of all ages."
It's all part of the renovation of the Grand Floridian's Victorian-inspired central spaces, which has been ongoing for the past several months.
