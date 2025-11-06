Attendance dips at United Parks

Attendance and revenue dropped at the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme park chain during the late summer months, the company reported today.
United Parks & Resorts reported that attendance at its theme parks dropped 3.4%, to 6.8 million guests, during the three-month period ending September 30. Total revenue dropped 6.2%, to $511.9 million, compared with the same period one year ago. For the year to date, overall attendance is down 1.5% compared with 2024, to 16.4 million guests, though CEO Marc Swanson noted that SeaWorld Orlando's attendance is up for the year.
"We are obviously not happy with the results we delivered in the quarter," Swanson said. "Performance during the quarter was negatively impacted by an unfavorable calendar shift, poor weather during peak holiday periods, a decline in international visitation and less than optimal execution. The consumer environment in the U.S. appears to be inconsistent, as has been outlined by a number of other leisure and hospitality businesses. Nonetheless, we can and expect to do better."
Swanson noted a slight increase in in-park per capita spending (which can be attributed to higher prices), as well as strong ticket sales for its Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando and San Diego, which Swanson said posted record attendance this year. Much of that attendance will fall into United Parks' fourth quarter financial report, in three months.
Despite the losses, United Parks continue to spend millions to buy back its shares, in an attempt to boost United Parks' stock price. The company has bought 635,000 shares, for an aggregate total of approximately $32.2 million, from the beginning of the third quarter through November 4.
United Parks also is considering dealing some of its real estate, Swanson said.
"On real estate, we continue to discuss alternatives with potential partners, and have recently received specific proposals that we are actively evaluating. We own over 2,000 acres of valuable real estate in desirable locations, including approximately 400 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to our parks, including significant developable land in Orlando," Swanson said. "We do not believe that public markets have or are giving credit and valuable, 100%-owned real estate assets."
I would have been surprised if they didn't blame the weather.
Shocker, United blaming bad weather for poor results instead of looking at things they can control like customer service, antiquated surcharges, and declining quality. 3Q25 had an extra week in it (FY25 - 10/1/24 through 9/30/25 - is actually a 53 week year FWIW), so this nonsense with "unfavorable calendar shift" is a bunch of boloney, and a tiring refrain from a company that refuses to change the way they do business and instead preaches "hope" that customers suddenly come back and open their wallets. As many wise men have said, "hope" is not a strategy.
What should be really concerning to them is that while their attendance dropped 3.4%, revenue dropped nearly twice as much (6.2%). That means the people that were showing up were spending far less than previous periods. This despite the chain tacking on a "because we can fee" to every transaction that is PURE PROFIT - a tactic that has finally spurred lawsuits against the company. The fact of the matter is United Parks needs to get its act together, or they could be in BIG trouble.
Has anyone done a statistical analysis of their reports? I would be curious to know how many in a row have blamed the weather. It has to be a lot, if you throw in COVID with the weather, we probably get back to 2019.
You reap what you sow. Treat your employees better, run ride ops properly and do away with all the ridiculous hidden fees!
I think the only reason this attendance drop could be considered acceptable is Epic Universe. Besides that, no matter how much they blame the weather, they need to make some changes.
Busch gardens Tampa recently announced a new Lion and Hyena exhibit. Is that enough to draw in guests? After two years of family -targeted additions, is another one really what they need? How long is it going to be before they announce what will replace Scorpion/Flume?
The real headline here is that they're exploring their options regarding real estate. That's probably going to be the final nail in the coffin for any onsite hotels and we might be on the verge of seeing a United Park close. If any were on the chopping block, I believe Sesame Place San Diego would be the first to go.
Buying back shares and selling off land certainly seems like a winning strategy!