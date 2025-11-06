Attendance dips at United Parks

Attendance and revenue dropped at the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme park chain during the late summer months, the company reported today.

United Parks & Resorts reported that attendance at its theme parks dropped 3.4%, to 6.8 million guests, during the three-month period ending September 30. Total revenue dropped 6.2%, to $511.9 million, compared with the same period one year ago. For the year to date, overall attendance is down 1.5% compared with 2024, to 16.4 million guests, though CEO Marc Swanson noted that SeaWorld Orlando's attendance is up for the year.

"We are obviously not happy with the results we delivered in the quarter," Swanson said. "Performance during the quarter was negatively impacted by an unfavorable calendar shift, poor weather during peak holiday periods, a decline in international visitation and less than optimal execution. The consumer environment in the U.S. appears to be inconsistent, as has been outlined by a number of other leisure and hospitality businesses. Nonetheless, we can and expect to do better."

Swanson noted a slight increase in in-park per capita spending (which can be attributed to higher prices), as well as strong ticket sales for its Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando and San Diego, which Swanson said posted record attendance this year. Much of that attendance will fall into United Parks' fourth quarter financial report, in three months.

Despite the losses, United Parks continue to spend millions to buy back its shares, in an attempt to boost United Parks' stock price. The company has bought 635,000 shares, for an aggregate total of approximately $32.2 million, from the beginning of the third quarter through November 4.

United Parks also is considering dealing some of its real estate, Swanson said.

"On real estate, we continue to discuss alternatives with potential partners, and have recently received specific proposals that we are actively evaluating. We own over 2,000 acres of valuable real estate in desirable locations, including approximately 400 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to our parks, including significant developable land in Orlando," Swanson said. "We do not believe that public markets have or are giving credit and valuable, 100%-owned real estate assets."

