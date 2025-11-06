Universal Hollywood sets 2026 Horror Nights dates

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Studios Hollywood on September 3 in 2026, the park announced today.

The annual after-hours haunt event will run on select nights through November 1, 2026. HHN is just one of several seasonal events that the California theme park announced today.

USH's other big after-hours event, Universal Fan Fest Nights, will open Thursday, April 23 and run the following dates: April 23-25, and May 1-3, 7-9, 15-16, 2026. Universal has yet to reveal the complete line-up for the spring event, but has announced that it will feature a mash-up with Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters.

Other seasonal events at Universal Studios Hollywood will include the returns of Butterbeer Season in March through May, Universal Mega Movie Summer in June through August, Back to Hogwarts in August and September, and Holidays at Universal in November and December.

But the highlight in 2026 likely will be the opening of the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster. There is still no more detailed opening date for that, though the coaster is undergoing train testing now.

