A classic Disneyland attraction gets its reopening date

Disneyland's new "Tangled" tower has its opening date.

Last month, Disneyland announced that it would be adding a "Tangled" reference in its Storybook Land Canal Boats, which is now down for refurbishment. When it returns, the Fantasyland boat ride will include a miniature depiction of Rapunzel's tower, which will play an arrangement of "When Will My Life Begin?" during the day, switching to "I See the Light" in the evenings.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

Now, Disneyland has revealed that Storybook Land Canal Boats will reopen on November 14. That's also the start date for the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort season. That will bring the return of the A Christmas Fantasy parade, Believe in Holiday Magic fireworks and It's a Small World Holiday overlay to Disneyland, as well as Disney Festival of the Holidays and Cars Land overlays to Disney California Adventure.

