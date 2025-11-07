Six Flags looking at selling parks as revenue dips

Attendance rose slightly at the Six Flags theme parks last quarter, but more bodies in the parks did not lead to more income for the company. As the company continues to manage nearly $5 billion in debt, Six Flags executives said today that they are considering selling some of the company's under-performing parks.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation reported is financial results for the three month period ending September 28, 2025. The company reported overall attendance of 21.1 million guests - a 1.1% increase over the same period one year ago. However, net revenue dropped 2%, to $1.32 billion, for the quarter. Six Flags reported Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million, down $3 million compared with the same period in 2024.
"The quarter began on a strong note. Combined attendance in July and August increased approximately 2%, or 300,000 visits," Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow said. "However, following Labor Day weekend, we saw a downturn in demand trends as attendance for the month of September declined approximately 5%, or roughly 160,000 visits, from September last year."
"Year to date, certain parks representing approximately 70% of property-level EBITDA have continued to outperform, while parks representing roughly 30% of property-level EBITDA have underperformed," Witherow said. "As we've gathered more information and learned more about our underperforming parks, we've gained a clear understanding as to what it takes to turn around most of these properties."
"As we look ahead, our roadmap for the underperforming parks centers on two primary pathways: migrating those parks for the performance profile of our best parts within the portfolio or classifying them as non core and divesting them where it makes strategic and financial sense."
"Despite the performance volatility over the course of this year, we believe the regional amusement park business remains fundamentally solid, as evidenced by the results of our high performing parks this year. Several of these parks are on track to record record or near-record performances. These results underscore the long-term viability of the business model and reaffirm the central thesis behind our strategy - when we invest in product quality, operational reliability and the guest experience, consumer demand follows."
Dang, that leaves a whole lot of the other parks in the maybe category. Living over here on the East Coast now, I've heard nothing but bad reviews of the parks over here... especially Six Flags Over Georgia which everyone says is horribly run and to avoid at all costs. I imagine that one won't survive as it will need a lot of investment at this point to fix not just physically but reputation as well.
It's going to be Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, La Ronde, Darien Lake, Great Escape, Frontier City, etc. clearing out the smaller parks that both companies largely neglected pre-merger. Probably a lot of their water park portfolio as well. I don't think any of those parks represent a lot of real estate potential, but I think the chain is trying to focus all resources in making CW, CP, SFMM, SFGAdv, etc. perform to the full potential of their local or regional catchment.
Shrink to grow. SF in particular was guilty of pumping up quantity over quality and cutting the bloat will help make all parks feel tighter and better managed.
"However, following Labor Day weekend, we saw a downturn in demand trends as attendance for the month of September declined approximately 5%, or roughly 160,000 visits, from September last year"
See, this is one of those details where SF could legitimately use United Parks' typical excuse of "calendar shift" to explain this decline since Labor Day (the traditional end of weekday operations at regional theme parks) was the earliest possible day in September compared to last year, when it feel on the latest possible day.
It's interesting that when pressed last quarter, SF stated that aside from SFA and Great America, the chain was not looking to divest any of their assets aside from potentially selling the land beneath some parks (driven mostly from a group of activist investors). I do think there's still quite a bit of redundancy within the chain, but parks are not necessarily underperforming because of that redundancy, in fact the markets that are served by multiple parks are probably set up to perform well next season because of the "MVP" sale that customers bought specifically so they could visit multiple parks in the same region that have enough different rides to warrant separate visits in the same year.
I think the parks that are being referenced here are the smaller parks that are located either in less populous markets or are far from their core market. I feel that either Worlds of Fun or Six Flags St. Louis would fall into that category, and while they are located in the same state, they are almost 4 hours apart, and both have to compete with Silver Dollar City. I think for these 2, SF would need to look long and hard at the performance of these 2 parks and the land available to see if perhaps attractions could be consolidated to bring the best of both parks together in one of the 2 locations. I have to think that both Darien Lake and Great Escape underperform, and given the former's proximity to Canada's Wonderland (though across an international border) and the latter's lack of any truly thrilling attractions potentially put both New York parks in jeopardy. Given the lack of investment, Michigan's Adventure, far from a major urban market (3+ hours from Detroit), and Valleyfair, which has to compete with Nickelodeon Universe, are probably also questionable to survive an asset dump.
While SFoG doesn't get the greatest ratings, the park's overall lineup and continued investment in the Atlanta-area park suggests to me that it must not be doing too terribly financially, so it is probably safe unless the chain is extremely desperate for cash (this park's real estate is probably pretty valuable compared to others in the chain save for Knott's, CW, SFoT, and LaRonde, which are all located closer to urban centers).
The biggest takeaway here though is that this is another major theme park company reporting either a decline or flattening results. Given the economic headwinds expected over the next 1-3 years, this does not bode well for the overall health of the theme park industry. Again, I'll go back to the TEA Annual Report that shows estimated attendance numbers that still have not fully rebounded from the Pandemic. As the regional parks enter their off season, it could be a very cold dark winter for the industry as a whole.
I listened to the call this morning. Last time they made it a point to distinguish each legacy side of the company and how it's doing. This time, they said it without saying it several times because people kept asking. To paraphrase, the parks that are doing well are the ones with good reputation and loyal guests who visit every year at least once, and spend in the park. So, essentially Cedar Point, Kings Island, Knotts, Canada's Wonderland, and a couple others...probably without the name Six Flags in front of it, are currently carrying the company financially. I'm not going to say that all the legacy Six Flags parks are financial barbells around the neck...a few likely are doing ok, but as a collective they are not holding up their end of the couch.
The good news is that the Cedar Fair guard is essentially running the show. They understand the problem, they have a solid plan and know how to implement it, they have the cash to carry out the plan, and they have a while before they have to refinance some of that debt everyone is worried about, with interest rates trending down for the forseeable future. The plan, restore the lost reputation of the big market legacy Six Flags parks through improved ops, wiser investment into rides and visuals, and level up the overall guest experience. Basically, take the philosophies that work well at places like Knotts and Cedar Point and Kings Island...etc, and do it in Chicago and Atlanta and NY/NJ, and St Louis and Texas, and SoCal, and others, and actually get some people from these big population centers to show up and spend some money. Going to take a little time, because as long as the parks have the name Six Flags in front of them, they are going to have to overcome some of the sins and shortcomings of past leadership and rebuild the brand's image and get people to care.
About the possibility of cutting more parks. What I heard was that they were going to give the remaining properties some time with the new systems in place to see if they can become profitable. They closed SFA and Great America because and the land value far exceeded the operations even at their best. None of the other parks that would be on the bubble currently have that problem. So it comes down to getting them in the green and doing so without immediately having to plow lots of cash into them. I'm guessing they are going to take a good look at the end of next year's progress before considering banishment of any of the parks to "noncore" status. If I were a park in St Louis, or NY, or Mexico, or Michigan, or one of the many waterparks, I'd find another gear and get things going in the right direction.
I keep saying let these guys cook for a while. They know what they are doing. People want it done good and fast, but that's not in the current budget, because, debt. Others want it to happen cheap and fast, but then it won't be good. Gotta go with good and cheap, and that takes a little time.
If Witherow's goal is maximizing asset sales, the ones that make the most sense to me would be the two Texas Schlitterbahn parks, which don't really fit within a expanded portfolio of thrill parks, and the Great Escape, which would be a much better fit within the expanded Herschend Portfolio.
I don't know if there will be any cost savings in leaving the contracts to manage the EPR projects, LaRonde or Six Flags Mexico. But tightening up the portfolio may be necessary. If not those one or more of Discovery Kingdom, Valleyfair, St. Louis, Worlds of Fun, Michigan's Adventure, Dorney & New England will likely have a for sale sign in the future.
"If Witherow's goal is maximizing asset sales, the ones that make the most sense to me would be the two Texas Schlitterbahn parks, which don't really fit within a expanded portfolio of thrill parks,"
Let's not forget that Cedar Fair really bought Schlitterbahn for their R&D/technology, not necessarily for their parks. I'm not sure how that fits into SF's future business plans. Personally, I've always felt that Cedar Fair didn't leverage the Schlitterbahn brand as well as they could have by rebranding all or parts of many of their water parks with the Schlitterbahn name and theming.
The national branding potential of the Schlitterbahn name evaporated in 2016.
Sounds like the larger Six Flags properties are performing quite well but the smaller ones aren't making enough to justify what Six Flags is putting into them. That's not all too surprising given that the chain has essentially doubled in size without doubling their resources. I did find a couple quotes rather interesting, namely the following...
"Yeah, I think when we look at the portfolio of parks, and we talked about this all the way back to when we completed the merger, that as a combined company of this scale, the ability to sell off and monetize parks that were not going to contribute a great deal of growth. Maybe nice parks from a standpoint of what we would consider little mini cash cows, so to speak, parks that do not require a lot of capital, generate a nice amount of EBITDA and throw off cash flow. Those had a home, I think, in both standalone portfolios. In a bigger company where we’re trying to narrow our focus and shrink our capital needs as well as our risk or our liability exposures, getting the portfolio smaller and more nimble is a priority. We’re going to look at the parks where our returns are the greatest, where the opportunities for growth are the highest, and we’re going to focus on those parks. The other parks we’ll look to monetize and use those proceeds to reduce debt."
"As we said in our prepared remarks, as parks, as we roll into 2026 and we see how parks perform, there may be a need to pivot in a park that we consider core right now."
"As we look ahead, our roadmap for the underperforming parks centers on two primary pathways: migrating those parks toward the performance profile of our best parks within the portfolio, or classifying them as non-core and divesting them where it makes strategic and financial sense. We are reevaluating pricing strategies, operating cost structures, capital allocation plans, and long-term market potential."
To me, these indicate the chain is more interested in parks that they can grow into larger revenue generators and less interested in properties that generate small but steady revenue, even with minimal investment. It also seems to indicate that there are some properties they're still uncertain about and are willing to try to make work, but that they may need to alter plans on and divest if they aren't seeing the growth they expect over the next couple years. Thus, I'm going to speculate using three tiers as follows...
Safe Parks: Canada's Wonderland, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Dorney Park, Fiesta Texas, Great Adventure, Great America (IL), Great Escape, Kings Dominion, Kings Island, Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain, Mexico, New England, Over Georgia, Over Texas, St. Louis, Worlds of Fun
Most of these are larger parks and/or are located near large population centers that drive steady attendance. Additionally, fourteen of them were surveyed last month regarding future developments. The obvious outliers here are Great Escape and the Missouri parks, however the former is located in a tourist area and sees a higher proportion of day visitors while the latter two seem to be in a flux state where future plans exist but haven't been solidified. Six Flags has mentioned a "core fifteen" in the past, and I'd guess all of those are on this list.
Endangered Parks: California's Great America, Darien Lake, Discovery Kingdom, Frontier City, Michigan's Adventure
We know that California's Great America is on borrowed time, and with the statements made I strongly expect next season to be the last for that park. Based on moves being made right now, it feels like Six Flags is giving Discovery Kingdom an opportunity to pick up that crowd, but if the Bay Area residents don't go for it, I expect Six Flags to cut their losses and exit the NorCal market (Discovery Kingdom was also the only park surveyed I'd consider not safe). Darien Lake and Frontier City aren't owned by Six Flags, so if they're not bringing in enough I could see the company deciding to terminate their operating agreements with those properties. Lastly, Michigan's Adventure is exactly what was referred to as a "cash cow" park, which sounds like the sort of property Six Flags wants to get rid of. It's not that it doesn't turn a profit (in fact, that park has a very high profit margin), but more that it doesn't generate enough of a profit to justify the expense when those resources could be better used elsewhere.
Wildcard Parks: La Ronde, Valleyfair
These are the two I go either way on. La Ronde is another park operated but not owned by Six Flags, so I could see them dropping it, but at the same time I've heard the park also makes a ton of money relative to the cost of running it. Valleyfair is getting a pretty major waterpark addition for next season so it seems like they'd intend to keep it, but being located in a declining city could mean if they don't see the desired return from the project they cut it loose.
Witherow declined several time in the investors Q&A session of the call to ID which parks were overperforming and which ones were at risk, but he eventually did say that its parks in Toronto (Canada's Wonderland) and Southern California (Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain) were core to the company's long-term future despite their immense potential real estate value. So I think we can make those three as safe.