Six Flags looking at selling parks as revenue dips

Attendance rose slightly at the Six Flags theme parks last quarter, but more bodies in the parks did not lead to more income for the company. As the company continues to manage nearly $5 billion in debt, Six Flags executives said today that they are considering selling some of the company's under-performing parks.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation reported is financial results for the three month period ending September 28, 2025. The company reported overall attendance of 21.1 million guests - a 1.1% increase over the same period one year ago. However, net revenue dropped 2%, to $1.32 billion, for the quarter. Six Flags reported Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million, down $3 million compared with the same period in 2024.

"The quarter began on a strong note. Combined attendance in July and August increased approximately 2%, or 300,000 visits," Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow said. "However, following Labor Day weekend, we saw a downturn in demand trends as attendance for the month of September declined approximately 5%, or roughly 160,000 visits, from September last year."

"Year to date, certain parks representing approximately 70% of property-level EBITDA have continued to outperform, while parks representing roughly 30% of property-level EBITDA have underperformed," Witherow said. "As we've gathered more information and learned more about our underperforming parks, we've gained a clear understanding as to what it takes to turn around most of these properties."

"As we look ahead, our roadmap for the underperforming parks centers on two primary pathways: migrating those parks for the performance profile of our best parts within the portfolio or classifying them as non core and divesting them where it makes strategic and financial sense."

"Despite the performance volatility over the course of this year, we believe the regional amusement park business remains fundamentally solid, as evidenced by the results of our high performing parks this year. Several of these parks are on track to record record or near-record performances. These results underscore the long-term viability of the business model and reaffirm the central thesis behind our strategy - when we invest in product quality, operational reliability and the guest experience, consumer demand follows."

