Here are the early leaders for Best New Attraction of the year

Voting is now open for Theme Park Insider's annual reader rankings of theme park attractions around the world.

I wanted to share some early results in the Best New Attraction category, with hope that it might inspire more of you to submit your attraction ranking votes, if you have not already. You can do that right now via themeparkinsider.com/vote.

With Universal Orlando opening its new Epic Universe theme park this year, it's probably not a surprise that several Epic attractions are getting strong support in this year's rankings. In alphabetical order, we have:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is Universal's third Harry Potter dark ride. And it's the most technologically complex one yet, simulating the omnidirectional Ministry lifts from the Harry Potter books and films. Dolores Umbridge is set to stand trial for colluding with Voldemort, but she has a plan to steal a time turner and bring the Dark Lord back to power. The attraction uses screens and massive practical sets, including the first Audio Animatronic depictions of several Wizarding World film actors. Watch our video.

Hiccup's Wing Gliders in an Intamin family launch coaster in the park's How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land. But smart use of decoration and on-board audio helps support a charming narrative that can change with each ride. The ride uses the series" "Test Drive" theme to wonderful effect, creating an emotional beat at the ride's final drop. Watch our video.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment gives Universal's classic monsters the theme park attraction they long have deserved. The IP that built Universal Studios has made several appearance in houses at Halloween Horror Nights over the years, but Monsters Unchained gives them a new, permanent home in Epic Universe's Dark Universe land. It's a wild ride through the catacombs of Darkmoor, where you encounter vivid animatronic monsters up close in a battle royale where monsters fans are the ultimate winner. Watch our video.

Stardust Racers has captured national attention for a tragic accident that claimed the life of a rider this summer. But multiple source cleared the ride, and fans once again are enjoying this Mack Rides dual-launched racing coaster, which is an ejector airtime machine.

But Universal is not winning all the votes. A couple of new Six Flags coasters are getting solid support in this year's vote, as well. Again, in alphabetical order:

AlpenFury is Canada Wonderland's new Premier Rides Sky Rocket. Launching over and through the park's Wonder Mountain, AlpenFury offers a North American record nine inversions on its way to a stunning finale, raising the standard for what can be done with a launched coaster. Watch our video.

Siren's Curse is Cedar Point's new Vekoma Tilt Coaster. The tilt track revives the apprehension, even fear, that dedicated coaster fans long ago thought that they had overcome. Once your train safely releases, whatever relief you might have felt quickly gives way to the exhilaration of a face-down drop into twisting adventure. Watch our video.

As for Disney, they didn't offer up any big new E-tickets this year. But the top vote-getter among new Disney attractions this year has been the clever new show at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. This could have been just another character medley, but Unfairly Ever After makes some timely points about those who appease villains in a misguided attempt to get on their nonexistent "good" side. Watch our video.

You can rank up to 10 new-for-2025 attractions on your ballot here. You are not required to list the above attractions, of course. Please rank any other attractions which opened this year that you enjoyed, too!

You must be a registered member of Theme Park Insider and logged into your account to vote, That is how we limit to one ballot per person in each category. Registration is free and we do not sell or share your information to anyone. Just click the links at the top of the page to register and to log in.

In addition to the Best New Attraction category, we are accepting ballots for Best Attraction overall, where you can rank up to 40 of your favorite rides and shows. There's also the Best Roller Coaster and the Best Theme Park categories open for your voting. Again, please visit themeparkinsider.com/vote to cast your ballots.

