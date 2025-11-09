How to spend the holidays at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World during the holidays is not just about the separately ticketed event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Each park, hotel, and Disney Springs location has something for everyone, depending on the level of holiday spirit they want to satisfy. Some experiences cost money, but many of the wonderful holiday decorations can be enjoyed with little to no money spent. So, hop in your sleigh, and let’s find out what Santa suits you!



Magic Kingdom at Christmas. Photos courtesy Disney

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: The premier event held at Magic Kingdom on select nights, this party features Christmas parades, fireworks, festive drinks and cookies, dance parties, Santa, and more. With significantly fewer people, ride wait times are usually 20 minutes or less—unless you want to see Santa. Decorations will be up regardless of whether it’s an event night, so you can visit Magic Kingdom and see all the decorations in their full splendor. A separate ticket is required to attend the party. $169+.



Jollywood Nights treats

Jollywood Nights: Hollywood Studios, to me, is an underrated park when it comes to decorations. It’s filled with all the glitz and glamour of Christmas from Hollywood’s Golden Years. Now take that, add some holiday jazz, Christmas shows, tons of food and beverages, lights, and fireworks (though not the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights, which I beg them to bring back), and you’ve got yourself the Jollywood Nights Party. Again, a separate ticket is required to attend. $159+.



"Candlelight at EPCOT

Candlelight Processional: Taking place at EPCOT, celebrity narrators—such as Jennifer Garner and Gary Sinise—are scheduled to appear this year to read the story of the birth of Jesus, accompanied by a beautiful choir and orchestra. It’s an awe-inspiring event to witness. Viewing is free with park admission, but those with dining packages can enter the line first and obtain better seats.



Minnie and Mickey at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the holidays

Disney's Animal Kingdom: Although seemingly the least decorated park, Animal Kingdom still features plenty of decorations—just more subtle and themed to its respective lands. Animal Kingdom showcases animal puppeteers, such as polar bears and reindeer, in its Discovery Island area. Also, when it gets dark, a special holiday projection is displayed on the Tree of Life.



Disney Springs Tree Stroll

Disney Springs: One of my favorite places to visit is Disney Springs, especially during the holiday season. Not only is the area beautifully decorated, but you can also take part in the Christmas Tree Stroll, where many highly talented Disney decorators design trees themed after movies such as Star Wars, Toy Story, and even The Haunted Mansion. Check out one of my favorite Christmas bars, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, which is decorated from top to bottom, or grab a holiday treat from one of the many restaurants and bakeries. Be sure to stop by Disney’s Days of Christmas store to see all the amazing ornaments and decorations. Free parking.



Grand Floridian Christmas tree

Hotels: I could spend an entire afternoon or evening visiting the many hotels decorated for Christmas. Get cozy by a fireplace on any floor of the Wilderness Lodge and marvel at the several-story-tall Christmas tree in the center of the hotel. Or do a little monorail tour and take a stroll through the Victorian-era Christmas at the Grand Floridian (sometimes in the evening, you’ll even find someone roasting chestnuts outside the main entrance). Then enjoy a Mele Kalikimaka at the Polynesian Resort, and lastly, check out the Contemporary Resort for its gingerbread displays. If you want a nice walk around Crescent Lake, visit the Boardwalk Inn to watch a Christmas movie on the lawn, then head over to the Yacht and Beach Club to admire their miniature Christmas displays.

You can certainly get your Disney holiday fill by visiting one or many of the resorts, parks, or Disney Springs. I hope this introductory tour of the many things you can do at Walt Disney World helps guide you in planning your own holiday adventure. Have a safe and happy holiday season!

