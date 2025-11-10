Everything you need to know about Disney’s new cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line tonight will christen its seventh cruise ship, Disney Destiny. I am on board for the ship’s media preview cruise this week. Here is everything you need to know if you are considering a vacation on Disney Destiny or any other Disney cruise ship.

The Disney difference

Don’t think of Disney Cruise Line as just another cruise company, but with Disney branding. Disney does cruising differently than any other cruise line. It’s really a show, disguised as a cruise. You can watch multiple live stage musicals in the Walt Disney Theatre on each sailing. Disney’s ships have no main dining room. Instead, diners rotate through three different dining rooms during their cruise, with one hosting a dinner theater production on most ships.



The Rockin’ Parlay Party on the upper deck, during Pirate Night on Disney Cruise Line. Photo courtesy Disney

One night of your warm-water cruise will be designated as “pirate night,” with a special dinner menu and fireworks shooting from the top deck afterward. (Disney is the only cruise line with fireworks at sea.) Itineraries in northern climates feature special Frozen-themed celebrations. For both, guests of all ages are encouraged to cosplay… and do.

Activity-filled child care in elaborately themed kids clubs is included with the cost of your cruise, as are all soft drinks and room service. (Free Mickey ice cream bars are a popular off-the-menu option from room service and for dessert at dinner. Just ask.) Alcohol is available for purchase, but there are no cocktail packages for the adults, nor do any Disney cruise ships offer casinos.

Beyond all the programming, most Disney staterooms offer a split bathroom design, with a toilet and sink behind one door and a shower and sink behind another, allowing families to get ready quicker.

The result of all these differences is that Disney attracts a multi-generational clientele that hits a lively sweet spot between rowdy booze cruises and sleepy old folks’ voyages.

The Wish class

Disney Destiny is the third in Disney’s Wish class of ships, which launched in 2022 with Disney Wish. The Disney Treasure followed in 2024. Two more ships in the class are planned, with the next launching in 2027, followed by the fifth, which will be based in Japan, in 2029.

These ships each carry up to 4,000 passengers in about 1,250 staterooms. The Wish and Treasure sail from Port Canaveral, but the Destiny will call Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale its home.

Dining on the Wish class

Two of the three rotational dining rooms on each Wish class ship are:

1923, which honors the year The Walt Disney Company was founded and serves California-inspired food in twin dining rooms decorated with works from Disney artists

Worlds of Marvel, which offers original screen-based shows starring Marvel Cinematic Universe characters while serving food inspired by (or at least named for) locations in the MCU.



Worlds of Marvel on Disney Destiny. Photo courtesy Disney

On Deck 11 of each Wish class ship you will find a buffet, called Marceline Market, as well as an outdoor food court called Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods, which serves barbecue, pizza, burritos and bowls, burgers, chicken strips and fries. Soft-serve ice cream also is available. Hours vary by day, but the buffet is not open during dinner. You can get refills of soft drinks and water at all hours from stations next to Festival of Foods.

Wish class ships offer two adults-only upcharge restaurants: Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement. Those both require advance reservations. If you can’t snag one of those, The Rose lounge at the restaurants’ entrance is another popular adults-only spot on the ships.

Upcharge espresso drinks are available in the Cove Café in the adults-only Quiet Cove section on Deck 13 at the aft (back) of the ship. But snacks in the Cove Café are included with your cruise fare. Ask for a punch card with your drink purchase, to earn a free drink after you buy five.

Recreation and entertainment

On the ships’ top deck, you will find a water coaster called the AquaMouse, which shows scenes from Mickey Mouse cartoons in its launch tunnel. Disney also shows its popular feature-length movies on a giant screen on the pool deck.

For more movies, including current releases from all Disney brands, head to Deck 4 for the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas. You can see times and locations for all entertainment offerings, as well as your assigned rotational dining times and locations, in the DCL’s official Navigator app.

All diners are assigned an early (5:45pm) or late (8:15pm) dining time. The Walt Disney Theatre shows its productions at the same time, so you can catch the late show if you have early dining, and vice versa.

You can find an adults-only fitness center, with exercise equipment, in Senses Fitness on Deck 5. Free and upcharge fitness classes, including yoga, are available. Check the Navigator app to book. Upcharge spa services are available in Senses Spa next door.

Kids can play in the Hero Zone, an indoor gym on Deck 12.

Sailing on Disney Destiny

Disney Destiny sails four- and five-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Most itineraries include a stop at one or both of Disney’s private destinations: Castaway Cay or Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on Eleuthera.



Grand Hall of Disney Destiny. Photo courtesy Disney

Each Disney ship has unique design touches that help distinguish them from the other ships in the fleet. On Disney Destiny, the ship’s theme is “heroes and villains.” Marvel’s Black Panther is the featured character statue in the Grand Hall lobby, and Spider-Man and the Spiderbots are its exterior aft characters.

Disney Destiny’s third rotational dining restaurant is “Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King,” with songs from the 1994 animated hit as well as food inspired by African cuisine. Musicals playing in Disney Destiny’s Walt Disney Theatre are “Disney Hercules” - a new musical for the DCL that’s based on the 1997 animated movie - as well as “Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” and the character revue “Disney Seas the Adventure.”



Disney Hercules. Photo courtesy Disney

The Haunted Mansion Parlor bar that debuted on Disney Treasure also is featured on Disney Destiny. But the bar next to it is The Sanctum, themed to Marvel’s Doctor Strange. The piano bar next to the ship’s lobby is De Vil’s, themed to “101 Dalmatians.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Cask & Cannon takes over the bar space next to the forward elevator lobby on Deck 5. The flex space theater next to that, spanning Decks 4 and 5, is called Saga on Disney Destiny.

The ship’s upcharge sweet shop and ice cream parlor on Deck 11 is Edna’s A La Mode Sweets, themed to The Incredibles. And the ship’s interior walk-up cafes are Café Merida (Deck 5) and Café Megara (Deck 4), further carrying the ship’s theme.

Sailing on a Disney Cruise ship provides all the Disney you can find in a Walt Disney World theme park vacation, but without the need to do all the advance planning that can help keep a Disney theme park visit from becoming frustrating. Food is included and your dinners planned. There’s no need for an upcharge drink package to enjoy soft drinks throughout your trip.

Disney will entertain the kids with characters and activities theme to Marvel, Star Wars, princesses, or even Disney Imagineering. That provides opportunities for the grown-ups to enjoy time on their own, in one of each ship’s adults-only restaurants, bars, or pools. That’s earned Disney Cruise Line a growing fanbase. And that’s why the Disney fleet is growing, too.

Getting there

Port Everglades is located next to the Fort Lauderdale airport [FLL]. Disney sails from Cruise Terminal 4 at Port Everglades. The Brightline high-speed rail station is located about four miles away from the cruise terminal, providing an easy connection to the Orlando International Airport [MCO], three and a half hours away. Many hotels are available within 10 miles of the port for those flying or taking the train who wish to arrive the day before their departure.

Planning your Disney Cruise

