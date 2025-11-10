Disney christens its Destiny in Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line officially dedicated its newest cruise ship, Disney Destiny, in a nighttime ceremony at its Port Everglades home.

The 18-minute ceremony included a brief introduction by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disney Signature Experiences President Joe Schott. Then it was time for the drones, as hundreds swarmed above and around the ship to celebrate its "Heroes and Villains" theme.

For the first time with the Disney Wish class of ships, Disney Cruise Line selected an individual to serve as the ship's godparent. Broadway star and Disney Legend Susan Egan officially christened Disney Destiny at the end of the ceremony.



Captains Mickey and Minnie with Egan, D'Amaro and Scott. Photo by Laurie Niles

The nighttime show resulted in a rare nighttime departure for the ship. Here is the Disney Destiny's Sail Away Party After Dark.

For our overview of Disney Destiny, please see Everything you need to know about Disney’s new cruise ship.

