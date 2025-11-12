Herschend set to acquire Idaho's Silverwood

Herschend is growing again.

The privately held owner of Silver Dollar City and Dollywood has signed an exclusive term sheet to acquire another regional theme park. After obtaining several parks in the former Palace Entertainment chain, Herschend today announced a deal for Idaho's Silverwood.

"Silverwood has been our family’s life’s work for more than three decades,” Silverwood Chief Operating Officer Paul Norton said. "When the time came to pass the torch, Herschend was the only choice. They share our values, our long-term approach, and our belief that parks like this are built by people with heart.”

“This is more than a business transaction—it’s the continuation of a legacy,” Herschend CEO Andrew Wexler said. “We are honored that the Norton family has trusted us to carry their vision forward and excited to welcome the Silverwood hosts and guests to Herschend."

Herschend said both parties have been a due diligence process on the way to completing the transaction.

