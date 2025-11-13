Disney reports record income from its theme parks

Record income by Disney's theme park segment helped carry The Walt Disney Company's financial performance over the past three months, the company reported this morning.

Disney today released its financial results for its 2024-25 fiscal year as well as its fourth quarter results. Revenue went up 6% to $8.766 billion for the three months ending September 27 and to $36.156 billion for the 12-month period ending the same day, when compared with the same time periods one year ago.

Operating income was up 13% for the quarter, to $1.878 billion, and 8% for the year, to $9.995 billion. Both numbers are records for Disney's theme park segment. For both periods, the Experiences segment accounted for the majority of Disney's operating income.

Revenue was up 6% for the quarter at Disney's domestic parks and up 10% internationally. The international parks also contributed a 25% increase in operating income for the quarter, to $299 million. Disney attributed the increase primarily to growth at the Disneyland Paris resort.

Disney also noted an increase in passenger cruise days at the Disney Cruise Line last year. Remember that Disney launched its Disney Treasure cruise ship last December, which lies in the first quarter of Disney's fiscal year. DCL also is launching its new Disney Destiny ship this month, followed by the Disney Adventure - its largest ship ever - next March. Disney said that it is expecting to incur $160 million in pre-opening expenses for those ships in its 2025-26 fiscal year, though that investment should lead to another sharp increase in passenger cruise days.

Overall, Disney is expecting high-single digit percentage growth in segment operating income next year, weighted to the second half of the fiscal year.

"With expansion projects underway at every one of our theme parks, five additional cruise ships scheduled for launch beyond fiscal 2026, and a new theme park planned for Abu Dhabi, the strategic investments we are making now will help ensure our offerings remain best-in-class and appeal to audiences worldwide well into the future," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

For more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)