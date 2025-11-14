Take an Insider's tour of Disney Destiny's engine room

On my Disney Destiny media cruise this week, I spent about 30 minutes underwater... and never got wet.

Disney invited me and a small group of other reporters to visit a part of the ship that guests never see - the engine rooms. Guided by the ship's chief engineering officer, Johan Blokstra, we got to see - up close - the machinery that powers the Wish class ship. Talk about an "Insider" experience!

Not only did we see Disney Destiny's massive engines, we also got to walk around the machinery that controls the ship's super-cold liquefied natural gas [LNG] fuel, its air conditioning, and its water and sewage. Ultimately, they're all connected, with systems working with each other to recycle water and energy to minimize what the Destiny needs to take in to keep running - and expel as a result.

It all happens underneath the guest decks on Disney Destiny. In fact, the bottom levels of the engine rooms lie under water level - not that you would know without being told. There are no windows down here - just clean, white-painted walls connected with a maze of pipes and conduit, sometimes operating at a volume where earplugs become an excellent idea.



One of Disney Destiny's engines

Looking like supersized V12s, Destiny's five engines not only provide the horsepower to propel the ship, they also work with steam boilers to power the lights, tech, and A/C for the ship's 1,256 staterooms, plus its restaurants, theaters, lounges, and crew facilities. All that power also runs the reverse osmosis process that generates the potable water used on the ship, as well as the filtration systems that clean and recycle waste water so that it can be repurposed or safely discharged.



Blokstra shows a sample of cleaned waste water from Disney's filtration system

Anyone who's looked at an air conditioning unit before likely has seen the water condensation that they generate. The Destiny's are no exception, but Disney collects that water to use for its laundry facilities, which clean all those towels and bedding in guests' cabins as well as linens in the restaurants and cast costumes.



A/C on Disney Destiny

Waste heat from the engines helps power the A/C system, which in turn exchanges heat to convert the ship's nitrogen fuel from super-cold liquid to gas form. Natural gas takes us far less space when it is held in liquid form, which is vital to its use in an environment where space comes at a premium and you can't run a pipe back to the utility grid on shore.

Join me for highlights from our tour:

International regulations are forcing the cruise industry to adopt more environmentally sustainable practices. Traditional marine gas oil - a mix of heavy fuel oil (i.e. "bunker fuel") and distillates - is one of the dirtiest sources of power in travel, contributing to sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon dioxide pollution. Liquified natural gas reduces those emissions, but it still contributes to methane emissions, which is why Disney and the rest of the industry are calling it a "transitional" fuel for the maritime industry.

Ultimately, the changes that Disney has made with its Wish class ships have resulted in a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with the fleet's older ships. The larger guest capacity on the Wish class also means a sharp reduction in emissions per passenger. Put it all together, and Disney Cruise Line earned the highest grade among major cruise lines in Friends of the Earth's 2024 Cruise Ship Report Card. (All other major cruise lines scored a D or F.)

The work downstairs in just part of Disney's environmental efforts on its cruise ships. We also walked past the rooms where DCL cast members hand-sort the dry garbage on the ship to select recyclable material. Disney said that each of its ships recycles up to 400 tons of materials annually.

Disney also is eliminating all single-use plastic on the Disney Cruise Line in an effort to further reduce overall waste. Disney set up a display table for us to show off some of the new items that it is producing to replace single-use plastics.



Some of the replacements for single-use plastics on Disney Cruise Line

I know that a lot of people lament the removal of plastic straws, but on the flip side, the elimination of single-use plastic means we get real cutlery as well as sturdier plates, bowls and cups. Disney even is moving toward the use of souvenir ribbon-and-wood bracelets instead of plastic stickers for identifying guests on shore excursions.

For more of our coverage of Disney Destiny - including all the stuff that guests get to see and experience - please see our overview: Everything you need to know about Disney’s new cruise ship.

Replies (1)