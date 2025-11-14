Wintry weather welcomes the Holidays at Disneyland

The Christmas holiday season kicked off today at theme parks across America.

After disembarking from the Disney Destiny in Fort Lauderdale yesterday morning, I flew across the country for the start of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort today. Unfortunately, a major wave of rain also is starting in Southern California today, leading to a very rainy day at Disneyland.



This is about as winter as it gets in Anaheim.

The post-lockdown reservation system has put an end to the days of rain completely clearing out the parks. Especially on the first day of the Holiday celebrations, once people make reservations, they use them - rain or shine. In addition to the holiday decorations and character costumes, here are this year's returning holiday attractions and entertainment at the Disneyland Resort. I also have included links to videos of previous year's performances. (Note that rain and inclement weather may cancel outdoor entertainment.)

At Disneyland:

A Christmas Fantasy parade Video

Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks Video

Holiday Fun with Santa & Friends interaction in the Fantasyland Theatre

It's a Small World Holiday attraction overlay Video

Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay continues from Halloween Time Video

At Disney California Adventure:

Disney Festival of Holidays food booths and music performances

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! in Paradise Park, including the Mirabel's Gifts of the Season show Video

A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel! on Buena Vista Street Video

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Welcomes Santa

Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl attraction overlays in Cars Land Video

Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special next to the Hyperion Theatre

Walt Disney World

Theme park holiday celebrations also kicked off officially today in Florida, with the Jingle Cruise attraction overlay and Cinderella Castle Frozen Holiday Surprise at Magic Kingdom, the Hollywood Tower Hotel Sunset Seasons Greetings at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition at Disney's Animal Kingdom. At EPCOT, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will start November 28.

Walt Disney World's biggest holiday celebrations happen in its two after-hours hard-ticket parties, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios, both which kicked off last week. For more on what's happening in Orlando, please see our previous post, How to spend the holidays at Walt Disney World.

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

In Orlando, SeaWorld is opening its new Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas show, along with welcoming back its Winter Wonderland on Ice, Holiday Reflections and O Wondrous Night shows, as well as its Sea of Trees light display.

In San Diego, the park is also debuting a new Clyde & Seamore show, along with the Jingle Squad musical trio and Toymaker Trouble with Mrs. Claus and the Elves show. A Stocking Full of Soul, Happy Harbor Holiday, Donner and Blitzen’s Lazer Light Show, and Mrs. Claus' Christmas Parade also return for this year's celebration.

And in San Antonio, which officially started its celebration last night, the O Wondrous Night and Clyde & Seamore holiday shows return, joining Merry Mariachis and the new RhythMotion Christmas Parade.

Meet and greets with Santa and real reindeer as well as with Rudolph and other SeaWorld characters will be available at all three parks.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and WinterFest

The Six Flags theme parks kick off their holiday celebrations starting tomorrow with the return of WinterFest at Canada’s Wonderland. Here are the start dates for celebrations at other participating Six Flags parks:

Knott’s Berry Farm's Knott’s Merry Farm: November 21

Six Flags Fiesta Texas's Holiday in the Park: November 22

Six Flags Over Texas's Holiday in the Park: November 23

Six Flags Magic Mountain's Holiday in the Park: November 27

Carowinds' WinterFest, Kings Island's WinterFest, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's WinterFest: November 28

As for Universal, those holiday events start next week in Orlando, on November 21, and on November 24 in Hollywood.

