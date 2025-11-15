Six Flags Qiddiya City sets its opening date

Six Flags' new record-setting theme park in Saudi Arabia has announced its opening date. As promised, the park will open this year... but just barely.

Six Flags Qiddiya City will open officially on December 31, the park announced today. While the park carries the Six Flags name, it is not being built by the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Six Flags has licensed its name to the the state-owned Qiddiya Investment Company, which is developing the park as part of a massive new entertainment complex.

Six Flags Qiddiya City will offer 28 attractions, including the record-setting Falcons Flight roller coaster, which will be the world's longest, tallest, and fastest when it debuts.

Other coasters will include Adrena-Line (Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster), Colossus (Great Coasters International wooden coaster), Iron Rattler (Vekoma Tilt Coaster), Saw Mill Falls (Mack Rides Water Coaster), Sea Stallion (Maurer Rides Spike), Spitfire (Intamin Launch Coaster), and Twilight Express (Vekoma Family Coaster). Interactive dark rides will include Triotech's Into the Deep, and The Enchanted Greenhouse from ETF Ride Systems, Jora Vision and Alterface.

The park's website says that tickets start at $79 per adult. However, the purchase function was not yet enabled when I just checked, so I can't say yet what the range of prices will be.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)