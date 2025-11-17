Intamin reveals new multi-dimensional dark ride system

We now know all the details about that new ride system that Intamin teased last month.

The Dutch roller coaster manufacturer today unveiled its new dark ride system - Multi Dimension Mover. Developed with Intamin's ETF Ride Systems, the new design offers the agility of a trackless vehicle along with the launch and vertical elements of Intamin's Multi Dimension Coaster.

That combination is giving me Rise of the Resistance vibes, but with the plus of a 22 mph launch capability. Intamin said that is seven times faster than past trackless ride systems.

The ride vehicles also will support interactive elements, including shooters, pointers, multiple selection buttons and haptic triggers. The vehicles will be capable of 360-degree rotation, drifting, and tilt and roll at up to 8 degrees.

These companies have built some of Theme Park Insider readers' favorite attractions. ETF has built the ride vehicles for Efetling's Symbolica and AniMayhem at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi's, while Intamin's Multi-Dimension Coaster powers Uncharted at PortAventura. Intamin is also the manfacturer behind our top-rated Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando.

The companies have not announced any clients yet for this new design, but Intamin and ETF are showing it at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando this week.

