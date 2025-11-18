Universal reveals more details about its new Kids Resort

Universal has dropped new concept art for its upcoming Texas theme park, along with all its attraction and location names.

Universal Kids Resort will open next year in Frisco, Texas - just north of Dallas. The park will feature lands themed to DreamWorks and Illumination animated franchises, along with a kid-sized Jurassic World and a licensed SpongeBob land. We told you some of the details about this new park earlier in our post, Universal reveals the lands for its new Kids Resort. But now we have all the details.

As previously reported, the park's entry plaza will be Isle of Curiosity, which will feature Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party, a character dance party starring Gabby from DreamWorks' Gabby’s Dollhouse. The land's main restaurant will be the Universal Kids Resort Café, complemented by the Cakey’s Cupcakes sweet shop. You can buy park merch at the Universal Kids Resort Store.

Walking clockwise through the park, the next land up will be...

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest



Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express and Hair in the Clouds. All concept art courtesy Universal

Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express will be a Zierer Force roller coaster, while Hair in the Clouds will be a kids' balloon tower ride. The land also will feature King Trollex Techno Dance Party, an indoor interactive experience. The land also will include two play areas: Poppy’s Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl.

The land's food service locations will be Trolls Eatz! and BroZone Cones, serving ice cream. Universal Kids Resort will offer a "Troll-ify Me!" makeover experience in Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow. Merch will be for sale in Mr. Dinkles’ Market.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp



Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After

Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After will be an outdoor track ride "built by Shrek for their triplets, [where] families will ride along to relive the quest to rescue Princess Fiona, with help from Donkey of course," Universal said.

The land also will include two play areas: the dry Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and the wet Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash. Hungry ogres can eat at Swamp Snacks, which will sell the Shrekzel that Universal debuted last year at Universal Studios Florida. In fact, much of the Frisco park at this point feels like an upsized version of that park's DreamWorks Land.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar



Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day

Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day will be a live stage show with puppets, showing "Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar," according to Universal.

Swings Over Del Mar will be the land's waveswinger, while food will be available in Comidas y Leche and the Tienda de Dulces (literally, sweet shop in Spanish.) Merch will be on sale in Mercado de Perrito.

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club



Water features in Bello Bay Club

Water features will abound in this Minions-themed land, which will include the Bello Bay Cruise rapids ride as well as the Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby ride. Names are pretty straightforward here with the Bello Bay Boutique shop and Bello Bay Bites snack bar.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp



Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster and Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin

This is where you will find the park's second roller coaster, Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster, A Mack Rides Youngstar.

"The curious Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, has gone missing, so families will zoom through twists, turns, peaks and valleys on Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster to help find her," Universal said of the coaster, which is the same model as Flight of the Hippogriff at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Other rides in the land will include Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin, the Pteranodrop - a junior drop tower, the and the Jurassic World Lookout Towers and Paddock Play playground. Fuel up at the Jurassic World Canteen and get your dino drip at the Jurassic World Outfitters.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom



Jellyfish Fields Jamboree

Rides here will include Jellyfish Fields Jamboree, where "kids and their families hop aboard their very own Jelly Angler to bounce around with the one and only SpongeBob SquarePants," Universal said. Other rides will include Barnacle Bus, Bobbing Barrels (with "water cannons for families to blast water at each other as they spin around"), and Mrs. Puff’s Boating School.

Goofy Goober’s will offer "chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and sky-high sundaes," and Bikini Bottom merch will be on sale at the Barg’N-Mart.

All lands also will feature character meet and greets.

