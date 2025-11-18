Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Here is how guests will travel under the sea at SeaWorld

November 18, 2025, 6:12 PM · SeaWorld Orlando today revealed more details about its new attraction for 2026, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep.

On the IAAPA Expo show floor in Orlando today, SeaWorld unveiled the ride vehicle for its new attraction, in the booth of partner Vekoma.

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep ride vehicle
SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep ride vehicle

The new attraction will be an installation of Vekoma's Suspended Dark Ride.

"SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep redefines what a family attraction can be," SeaWorld Orlando vice president of rides and engineering Conner Carr said. "By blending cutting-edge ride technology with the mystery of the deep sea, we’re creating an experience that inspires curiosity and brings explorers of all ages along for the adventure."

The dark ride will open next year in a newly expanded area of the park. Vehicles will offer onboard audio and will swing and rotate through different themed environments.

"Guests will embark together on an expedition beneath the waves — discovering glowing worlds, exploring sunken shipwrecks, and encountering astonishing creatures that capture the exhilaration of the unknown," SeaWorld said of the attraction in its press release.

Replies (4)

the_man25
the_man25
November 18, 2025 at 6:22 PM

"SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep redefines what a family attraction can be," SeaWorld Orlando vice president of rides and engineering Conner Carr said

Considering this park is right inbetween Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, I feel like this is a bold take.

Bonvoyarge
Bonvoyarge
November 18, 2025 at 7:01 PM

This looks awesome. All the investment in SeaWorld Orlando is impressive. The gap widens between Orlando and San Diego, which feels like it's hanging by a thread.

rcdude
AJ Hummel
November 18, 2025 at 7:35 PM

Given the quality of SeaWorld's past attempts at dark rides, I'm very much keeping my expectations low until the finished product is unveiled. Rotating suspended ride vehicles are certainly fancy, but I worry about so much going into the technology that cuts are made in other areas of the attraction design.

VelocicoasterFan
VelocicoasterFan
November 18, 2025 at 8:04 PM

Still no word on where this will go? I can't picture an area of the park that can accommodate this without something having to go. Maybe the theater by Mako?

