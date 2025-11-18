Here is how guests will travel under the sea at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando today revealed more details about its new attraction for 2026, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep.

On the IAAPA Expo show floor in Orlando today, SeaWorld unveiled the ride vehicle for its new attraction, in the booth of partner Vekoma.



SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep ride vehicle

The new attraction will be an installation of Vekoma's Suspended Dark Ride.

"SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep redefines what a family attraction can be," SeaWorld Orlando vice president of rides and engineering Conner Carr said. "By blending cutting-edge ride technology with the mystery of the deep sea, we’re creating an experience that inspires curiosity and brings explorers of all ages along for the adventure."

The dark ride will open next year in a newly expanded area of the park. Vehicles will offer onboard audio and will swing and rotate through different themed environments.

"Guests will embark together on an expedition beneath the waves — discovering glowing worlds, exploring sunken shipwrecks, and encountering astonishing creatures that capture the exhilaration of the unknown," SeaWorld said of the attraction in its press release.

