Six Flags goes big with record-setting coaster reveal

Six Flags' new dive coaster is so big that they needed to reveal it twice - in locations 1,000 miles away from each other.

Announced in September, Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas will be the first giga dive coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard. Standing 309 feet tall, Tormenta also will break records for B&M's dive coaster family with 4,199 feet of track and a top speed of 87 mph. The coaster also will feature the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop at 179 feet and the world's highest Immelmann inversion at 218 feet, according to Six Flags.

"Tormenta Rampaging Run represents a new era of innovation and storytelling for our park," Six Flags Over Texas Vice President and Park Manager Mark Boyer said. "The reveal of this train gives our guests a first look at the craftsmanship and immersive experience that will define a trip to Six Flags Over Texas when the ride opens next year."

Six Flags hosted dual reveals for the new coaster's trains - both at the park's Arlington, Texas home and on the show floor of the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Only single rows were shown in each location, but the actual trains will seat eight riders in each of three rows, for 24 riders per train.

Here's the concept POV for the coaster, which is set to open next year in the park's reimagined Spanish village, Rancha do la Tormenta.

