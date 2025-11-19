Universal Orlando leads this year'a Thea Award honorees

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe led the Themed Entertainment Association's annual Thea Awards last night, picking up four honors.
The Themed Entertainment Association is the industry's leading association of theme park attraction designers. Every year, the TEA selects notable developments in the industry for Thea Awards. Unlike awards like the Oscars, nominees do not compete with one another in select categories. Instead, developments that met the TEA's standard of excellence are awarded in a designated category.
"The Thea Awards represent industry excellence, and this year’s winners and their collective work delight millions of guests around the world while pushing the boundaries of presentation, creativity, and innovation," TEA International Board President and CEO of CurtainUp, Ltd. Matt Barton said.
This year's Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement are:
In addition, Universal Creative's Dale Mason won the TEA's Buzz Price Award Recognizing a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements. Mexico's Xcaret Park won the Thea Classic Award for a long-standing attraction that has passed the test of time.
The TEA announced the winners last night in a special event at Universal Epic Universe. The awards will be presented during the annual Thea Awards Gala on May 2. For the first time, the Gala will happen in Orlando, at JW Marriott Orlando Grand Lakes.
Wow saw nothing about anything Disney Parks … a cruise line food thing only …
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Wow saw nothing about anything Disney Parks … a cruise line food thing only …