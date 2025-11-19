Universal Orlando leads this year'a Thea Award honorees

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe led the Themed Entertainment Association's annual Thea Awards last night, picking up four honors.

The Themed Entertainment Association is the industry's leading association of theme park attraction designers. Every year, the TEA selects notable developments in the industry for Thea Awards. Unlike awards like the Oscars, nominees do not compete with one another in select categories. Instead, developments that met the TEA's standard of excellence are awarded in a designated category.

"The Thea Awards represent industry excellence, and this year’s winners and their collective work delight millions of guests around the world while pushing the boundaries of presentation, creativity, and innovation," TEA International Board President and CEO of CurtainUp, Ltd. Matt Barton said.

This year's Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement are:

Attraction – Danse Macabre | Efteling

Attraction – John Wick Experience | Las Vegas

Attraction – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment | Universal Epic Universe

Attraction – WishWorks | Finker-Frenkel Wish House, Miami

Attraction, Limited Budget – Bagshot Row, Hobbiton Movie Set Tours | Matamata, New Zealand

Historical Centre – John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture | Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria

Historical Experience, Limited Budget – Secret Laboratory | Schloss Augustusburg, Germany

Immersive Venue – Cosm | Los Angeles and Dallas

Interactive Experience, Limited Budget – Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue | Multiple Locations

Live Show – Bob Marley Hope Road | Las Vegas

Museum – KochiKame Museum | Katsushika, Tokyo

Museum – The Story of Emily | St Ive, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Ride Experience – Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry | Universal Epic Universe

Technical Innovation – MAGNOS Sound Transparent Passive 3D LED Screen Technology | Kraftwerk

Theme Park Land – How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk | Universal Epic Universe

Theme Park – Legoland Shanghai

Theme Park – Universal Epic Universe

Themed Food & Beverage Experience – Haunted Mansion Parlor | Disney Cruise Line

In addition, Universal Creative's Dale Mason won the TEA's Buzz Price Award Recognizing a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements. Mexico's Xcaret Park won the Thea Classic Award for a long-standing attraction that has passed the test of time.

The TEA announced the winners last night in a special event at Universal Epic Universe. The awards will be presented during the annual Thea Awards Gala on May 2. For the first time, the Gala will happen in Orlando, at JW Marriott Orlando Grand Lakes.

